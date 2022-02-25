KE Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 9, 2022 Eastern Time

KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") BEKE, a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 10, 2022).
For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.
Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5109289
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 16, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States Toll Free:
|
+1-855-452-5696
|
Mainland, China:
|
400-602-2065
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-3051-2780
|
International:
|
+61-2-8199-0299
|
Conference ID:
|
5109289
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.ke.com
About KE Holdings Inc.
KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 20 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.
For more information, please visit: https://investors.ke.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005199/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.