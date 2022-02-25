KE Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 9, 2022 Eastern Time

KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") BEKE, a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 10, 2022).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5109289

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 16, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Mainland, China: 400-602-2065 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 5109289

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.ke.com

About KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 20 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

For more information, please visit: https://investors.ke.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005199/en/