WeWork Invites Stockholders to Attend Annual Meeting on May 18, 2022

WeWork Inc. WE, a leading flexible space provider, today announced the company's annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET.
All stockholders as of the close of business on March 21, 2021, the record date, are entitled to participate in the virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting and vote on the proxy proposals. The company's proxy statement will include details confirming how shares may be voted before or during the meeting on May 18, 2022, as well as how to access the meeting as a stockholder. The public will be able to listen to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company's website at investors.wework.com.
About WeWork
WeWork WE was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.
