Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

by Business Wire
February 25, 2022 6:30 AM | 119 min read

Made Significant Advances in Pandemic Recovery During the Quarter with Total Revenues of $667M, Net Income of $6M, Adjusted EBITDA of $139M, and Cash Flow from Operations of $208M

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK, one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 579% to $666.7 million compared with $98.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. As a reminder, some of the Company's theatres were closed for a portion of the three months ended December 31, 2020 and there was limited new film content available for the theatres that had reopened. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, admissions revenues were $344.9 million and concession revenues were $248.1 million, driven by attendance of 48.1 million patrons. Average ticket price was $7.17, and concession revenues per patron were $5.16.

Net income attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $5.7 million compared with a loss of $(239.3) million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.05 compared with diluted loss per share of $(2.03) for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $139.4 million compared with $(97.5) million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and at https://ir.cinemark.com.

"The theatrical exhibition industry, and our company, made huge strides recovering from the ongoing effects of the pandemic throughout 2021, culminating in an exceptional fourth quarter," stated Sean Gamble, Cinemark's President & CEO. "During the quarter, Cinemark surpassed North American industry box office performance by more than 700 basis points when comparing results against 4Q19. Our Latin American admissions also over-indexed their corresponding industry benchmarks by a similar degree."

Gamble continued, "Over 48 million guests visited our Cinemark theaters in the fourth quarter, demonstrating an enduring consumer demand to experience great films in an immersive, shared, cinematic environment. This rebound in attendance generated positive results in cash flow from operations, net income and Adjusted EBITDA across our entire global organization for the first time since the onset of COVID-19 – all significant milestones in our recovery."

Gamble concluded, "We are highly encouraged by recent favorable developments in the state of the virus, government restrictions and associated consumer sentiment regarding moviegoing. Furthermore, we are greatly looking forward to a robust slate in 2022 that includes a long list of highly anticipated franchises, as well as a broad range of diverse films, providing varied offerings for all audiences."

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased 120.1% to $1,510.5 compared with $686.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, admissions revenues increased 118.8% to $780.0 million, and concession revenues increased 143.1% to $561.7 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, attendance was 105.6 million patrons, average ticket price increased 12.5% to $7.39 and concession revenues per patron increased 24.9% to $5.32.

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $(422.8) million compared with $(616.8) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Diluted loss per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $(3.55) compared with $(5.25) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $80.0 million compared with $(276.9) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and at https://ir.cinemark.com.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's aggregate screen count was 5,868, and the Company had commitments to open three new theatres and 47 screens during 2022 and nine new theatres and 70 screens subsequent to 2022.

Conference Call/Webcast – Today at 8:30 AM ET

Telephone: via 800-374-1346 or 706-679-3149 (for international callers).

Live Webcast/Replay: Available live at https://ir.cinemark.com. A replay will be available following the call and archived for a limited time.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark CNK is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The "forward-looking statements" include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry. They include statements relating to future revenues, expenses and profitability, the future development and expected growth of our business, projected capital expenditures, attendance at movies generally or in any of the markets in which we operate, the number or diversity of popular movies released and our ability to successfully license and exhibit popular films, national and international growth in our industry, competition from other exhibitors and alternative forms of entertainment and determinations in lawsuits in which we are defendants. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future" and "intends" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, including, among others, the impacts of COVID-19. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section or other sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 25, 2022. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Financial and Operating Summary

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Statement of income data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Admissions

 

$

344,976

 

 

$

49,108

 

 

$

780,040

 

 

$

356,508

 

 

Concession

 

 

248,092

 

 

 

31,450

 

 

 

561,652

 

 

 

231,046

 

 

Other

 

 

73,562

 

 

 

17,684

 

 

 

168,772

 

 

 

98,756

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

666,630

 

 

 

98,242

 

 

 

1,510,464

 

 

 

686,310

 

 

Cost of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Film rentals and advertising

 

 

198,149

 

 

 

21,548

 

 

 

414,988

 

 

 

186,810

 

 

Concession supplies

 

 

43,680

 

 

 

8,768

 

 

 

97,875

 

 

 

48,647

 

 

Salaries and wages

 

 

83,641

 

 

 

28,442

 

 

 

232,844

 

 

 

145,031

 

 

Facility lease expense

 

 

79,223

 

 

 

65,274

 

 

 

280,032

 

 

 

279,764

 

 

Utilities and other

 

 

90,837

 

 

 

50,699

 

 

 

282,889

 

 

 

229,505

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

49,302

 

 

 

28,238

 

 

 

161,076

 

 

 

127,599

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

63,075

 

 

 

68,396

 

 

 

265,363

 

 

 

259,776

 

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

13,365

 

 

 

111,492

 

 

 

20,845

 

 

 

152,706

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

287

 

 

 

307

 

 

 

(1,001

)

 

 

20,369

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other

 

 

142

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

8,025

 

 

 

(8,923

)

 

Total cost of operations

 

 

621,701

 

 

 

385,238

 

 

 

1,762,936

 

 

 

1,441,284

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

44,929

 

 

 

(286,996

)

 

 

(252,472

)

 

 

(754,974

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

(38,122

)

 

 

(37,587

)

 

 

(149,702

)

 

 

(129,871

)

 

Interest income

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

601

 

 

 

6,396

 

 

 

4,836

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,527

)

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)

 

 

(351

)

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

(1,271

)

 

 

(4,865

)

 

Distributions from NCM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

6,975

 

 

Cash distributions from DCIP

 

 

6,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,139

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash distribution from DCIP

 

 

 

 

 

12,915

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,915

 

 

Interest expense - NCM

 

 

(5,889

)

 

 

(5,869

)

 

 

(23,612

)

 

 

(23,595

)

 

Equity in loss of affiliates

 

 

(2,984

)

 

 

(11,034

)

 

 

(25,045

)

 

 

(38,745

)

 

Total other expense

 

 

(39,680

)

 

 

(39,656

)

 

 

(186,545

)

 

 

(172,350

)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

5,249

 

 

 

(326,652

)

 

 

(439,017

)

 

 

(927,324

)

 

Income taxes

 

 

(1,233

)

 

 

(86,978

)

 

 

(16,802

)

 

 

(309,376

)

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

6,482

 

 

$

(239,674

)

 

$

(422,215

)

 

$

(617,948

)

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

743

 

 

 

(418

)

 

 

568

 

 

 

(1,120

)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

 

$

5,739

 

 

$

(239,256

)

 

$

(422,783

)

 

$

(616,828

)

 

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(2.03

)

 

$

(3.55

)

 

$

(5.25

)

 

Diluted

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(2.03

)

 

$

(3.55

)

 

$

(5.25

)

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

117,582

 

 

 

116,794

 

 

 

117,250

 

 

 

116,667

 

 

Other financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

139,437

 

 

$

(97,474

)

 

$

79,952

 

 

$

(276,880

)

(1)

 

See discussion of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, at Other Segment Information and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

Other Operating Data

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Balance sheet data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

707,339

 

 

$

655,338

 

Theatre properties and equipment, net

 

$

1,382,846

 

 

$

1,615,062

 

Total assets

 

$

5,230,650

 

 

$

5,562,922

 

Long-term debt, including current portion, net of debt discounts and unamortized debt issuance costs

 

$

2,500,504

 

 

$

2,395,218

 

Equity

 

$

334,468

 

 

$

798,969

 

Segment Information

(unaudited, in millions, except per patron data)

 

 

 

U.S. Operating Segment

 

 

International Operating Segment

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Constant (1)
Currency
2021

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenues, patron and per patron data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Admissions revenue

 

$

287.3

 

 

$

44.4

 

 

$

57.6

 

 

$

4.7

 

 

$

62.9

 

 

$

344.9

 

 

$

49.1

 

Concession revenue

 

$

207.8

 

 

$

27.9

 

 

$

40.4

 

 

$

3.6

 

 

$

43.9

 

 

$

248.2

 

 

$

31.5

 

Other revenues

 

$

56.6

 

 

$

14.5

 

 

$

17.0

 

 

$

3.1

 

 

$

18.5

 

 

$

73.6

 

 

$

17.6

 

Total revenues

 

$

551.7

 

 

$

86.8

 

 

$

115.0

 

 

$

11.4

 

 

$

125.3

 

 

$

666.7

 

 

$

98.2

 

Attendance

 

 

31.2

 

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

16.9

 

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

48.1

 

 

 

6.6

 

Average ticket price

 

$

9.21

 

 

$

8.64

 

 

$

3.41

 

 

$

3.14

 

 

$

3.72

 

 

$

7.17

 

 

$

7.42

 

Concession revenues per patron

 

$

6.66

 

 

$

5.42

 

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

2.60

 

 

$

5.16

 

 

$

4.75

 

 

 

U.S. Operating Segment

 

 

International Operating Segment

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Constant (1)
Currency
2021

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Theatre operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Film rentals and advertising

 

$

168.5

 

 

$

19.0

 

 

$

29.7

 

 

$

2.6

 

 

$

32.4

 

 

$

198.2

 

 

$

21.6

 

Concession supplies

 

 

34.9

 

 

 

7.5

 

 

 

8.8

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

9.6

 

 

 

43.7

 

 

 

8.7

 

Salaries and wages

 

 

71.8

 

 

 

23.3

 

 

 

11.9

 

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

12.9

 

 

 

83.7

 

 

 

28.4

 

Facility lease expense

 

 

64.5

 

 

 

61.0

 

 

 

14.7

 

 

 

4.3

 

 

 

15.8

 

 

 

79.2

 

 

 

65.3

 

Utilities and other

 

 

71.1

 

 

 

40.0

 

 

 

19.7

 

 

 

10.8

 

 

 

21.5

 

 

 

90.8

 

 

 

50.8

 

(1)

 

Constant currency amounts, which are non-GAAP measurements, were calculated using the average exchange rate for the corresponding month for 2020. We translate the results of our international operating segment from local currencies into U.S. dollars using currency rates in effect at different points in time in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant changes in foreign currency exchange rates from one period to the next can result in meaningful variations in reported results. We are providing constant currency amounts for our international operating segment to present a period-to-period comparison of business performance that excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Other Segment Information

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

$

115,920

 

 

$

(81,034

)

 

$

84,223

 

 

$

(226,981

)

International

 

 

23,517

 

 

 

(16,440

)

 

 

(4,271

)

 

 

(49,899

)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

139,437

 

 

$

(97,474

)

 

$

79,952

 

 

$

(276,880

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

$

30,758

 

 

$

9,422

 

 

$

78,305

 

 

$

64,026

 

International

 

 

7,540

 

 

 

6,890

 

 

 

17,237

 

 

 

19,904

 

Total capital expenditures

 

$

38,298

 

 

$

16,312

 

 

$

95,542

 

 

$

83,930

 

(1)

 

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and other items, as calculated below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (as determined in accordance with GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides management and investors with additional information to measure our performance and liquidity, estimate our value and evaluate our ability to service debt. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA for incentive compensation purposes. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income

 

$

6,482

 

 

$

(239,674

)

 

$

(422,215

)

 

$

(617,948

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

(1,233

)

 

 

(86,978

)

 

 

(16,802

)

 

 

(309,376

)

Interest expense

 

 

38,122

 

 

 

37,587

 

 

 

149,702

 

 

 

129,871

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,527

 

 

 

 

Other expense, net (a)

 

 

8,163

 

 

 

14,984

 

 

 

43,532

 

 

 

62,369

 

Cash distributions from DCIP (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,383

 

Cash distributions from other equity investees (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

15,047

 

Non-cash distributions from DCIP (d)

 

 

 

 

 

(12,915

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12,915

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

63,075

 

 

 

68,396

 

 

 

265,363

 

 

 

259,776

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

13,365

 

 

 

111,492

 

 

 

20,845

 

 

 

152,706

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

287

 

 

 

307

 

 

 

(1,001

)

 

 

20,369

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other

 

 

142

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

8,025

 

 

 

(8,923

)

Non-cash rent

 

 

(1,648

)

 

 

708

 

 

 

(3,451

)

 

 

2,357

 

Share based awards compensation expense (e)

 

 

12,682

 

 

 

6,545

 

 

 

29,271

 

 

 

19,404

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

139,437

 

 

$

(97,474

)

 

$

79,952

 

 

$

(276,880

)

(a)

 

Includes interest income, foreign currency exchange loss, equity in loss of affiliates and interest expense - NCM and excludes distributions from NCM and distributions from DCIP.

(b)

 

Includes cash distributions from DCIP that were recorded as a reduction of our investment in DCIP. These distributions are reported entirely within the U.S. operating segment.

(c)

 

Includes cash distributions received from equity investees, other than those from DCIP noted above, that were recorded as a reduction of the respective investment balances. These distributions are reported entirely within the U.S. operating segment.

(d)

 

Represents non-cash distribution of projectors from DCIP. This distribution is reported entirely within the U.S. operating segment.

(e)

 

Non-cash expense included in general and administrative expenses

