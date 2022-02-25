Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Global Market Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Mode of donation, Organization Location" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market is expected to grow from $21.74 billion in 2021 to $24.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $34.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.
The market for the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations consist of sales of environment, conservation, and wildlife services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in promoting the preservation and protection of the environment and wildlife. These organizations address issues related to air and water management, global warming, and natural resources.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market. The regions covered this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The growing concern on the extinction of species is driving the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. The wildlife conservation organizations are collaborating with local governments, businesses, and individuals to preserve and save biodiversity.
These organizations are funded by foundations, individuals, and corporates in several ways. In 2019, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) stated that 28,338 out of 105,732 species included in the assessment are threatened with extinction. For instance, World Health Organization (WHO) stated that 250,000 additional deaths are expected due to climatic changes between 2031 and 2050. Several organizations and individuals are donating to save and preserve the natural habitat.
The growing technological advancement in the conservation of wildlife is shaping the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.
Major organizations are focusing on creating innovative technology solutions for the environmental, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. For instance, in 2019, Resolve, the conservation nonprofit organization, developed an AI-powered camera system called TrailGuard AI, which is powered by Intel's Movidius technology, to address the issues of poaching in The Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, which is spread over a vast area.
This device helps identify humans, animals, and vehicles with high accuracy by using its deep neural network algorithms, and alerts park rangers by allowing them to respond before poachers can strike.
Companies Mentioned
- Nature Conservancy
- World Wildlife Fund
- Natural Resources Defense Council
- Sierra Club
- Wildlife Conservation Society
- Oceana
- Conservation International
- National Audubon Society
- Jane Goodall Institute
- Royal Society for the Protection of Birds
- Jane Goodall Foundation
- Defenders of Wildlife
- Gorilla Doctors
- Earth System Governance Project (ESGP)
- Global Environment Facility (GEF)
- Global Green Growth Institute
- KIMO (Local Authorities International Environmental Organisation)
- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
- International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
- United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
- World Nature Organization (WNO)
- World Food Programme
- International Whaling Organization
- Bio-carbon Fund initiative
- Arctic Council
- American Bird Conservancy (Abc)
- Fin Free
- International Fund For Animal Welfare (Ifaw)
- National Wildlife Federation (Nwf)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp1mn4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005224/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.