Carter's, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results Strong holiday demand Net sales $1.1 billion, +7% (+11% on comparable week basis) Diluted EPS $2.31, +2% (down 6% on adjusted basis)

Full year fiscal 2021 results Net sales $3.5 billion, +15% (+17% on a comparable week basis) Record diluted EPS $7.81, +212%; adjusted diluted EPS $7.87, +89%

Returned $359 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in fiscal 2021

Full year fiscal 2022 outlook: net sales growth of 2% to 3%; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 12% to 14%

Board of Directors declares 25% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share and authorizes new $1.0 billion share repurchase plan

Carter's, Inc. CRI, the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results.

"We saw strong demand for our brands in the fourth quarter which enabled us to exceed our sales and earnings objectives" said Michael Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We achieved sales growth in each of our retail, wholesale, and international segments. Our fourth quarter earnings reflect the benefits from strong holiday demand for our brands and improved price realization which helped mitigate higher provisions for air freight, technology, performance-based compensation, and charitable donations.

"For the year, we achieved a record level of profitability which we believe was driven by structural changes made to our business during the pandemic, including the rationalization of product choices, closure of low margin stores, leaner inventories, more impactful and effective marketing, and improved price realization. We believe these changes have enabled profit margins which are sustainable and provide a stronger foundation to build on in the years ahead.

"In 2021, we returned nearly $360 million to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Given our projected cash flow, our Board of Directors has declared a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share and authorized a new $1.0 billion share repurchase plan, inclusive of previous authorizations.

"We are planning good growth in sales and earnings in 2022 driven by the strength of our brands, compelling value of our product offerings, and unparalleled multi-channel model that provides the most extensive distribution of children's apparel in North America. With the continued recovery from pandemic-related disruptions, we have raised our longer-term growth objectives and are now forecasting annual sales to exceed $4 billion by 2026, with earnings in excess of $12.00 per share."

Adjustments to Reported GAAP Results

In addition to the results presented in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements, as presented below. The Company believes these adjustments provide a meaningful comparison of the Company's results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance. These measures are presented for informational purposes only. See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Results to GAAP" section of this release for additional disclosures and reconciliations regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2021 (13 weeks) 2020 (14 weeks) (In millions, except earnings per share) Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 138.0 13.0 % $ 97.0 $ 2.31 $ 133.9 13.5 % $ 99.0 $ 2.26 COVID-19 expenses 0.4 0.3 0.01 2.5 1.9 0.04 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (0.01 ) 1.2 0.9 0.02 Restructuring costs (0.1 ) (0.1 ) — 7.9 6.0 0.14 As adjusted $ 137.9 13.0 % $ 96.9 $ 2.31 $ 145.5 14.7 % $ 107.9 $ 2.46 Fiscal Year 2021 (52 weeks) 2020 (53 weeks) (In millions, except earnings per share) Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS Operating

Income % Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 497.1 14.3 % $ 339.7 $ 7.81 $ 189.9 6.3 % $ 109.7 $ 2.50 COVID-19 expenses 3.9 3.0 0.07 21.4 16.2 0.37 Restructuring costs 2.4 1.8 0.04 16.6 12.9 0.29 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net (2.6 ) (2.0 ) (0.05 ) 7.6 5.8 0.13 Intangible asset impairment — — — 26.5 20.2 0.46 Goodwill impairment — — — 17.7 17.7 0.40 As adjusted $ 500.8 14.4 % $ 342.5 $ 7.87 $ 279.8 9.3 % $ 182.6 $ 4.16

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (13 weeks) compared to Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 (14 weeks)

Consolidated net sales increased $72.2 million, or 7.3%, to $1,062.1 million. The additional week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 contributed approximately $32.1 million in consolidated net sales. On a comparable week basis, net sales grew 10.9%. On a reported basis, the Company's U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International segments grew 3%, 9%, and 25%, respectively. U.S. Retail segment comparable sales increased 15%, driven by improved store sales. Sales in all segments in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were adversely affected by COVID-19 related disruptions. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates used for translation in the fourth quarter fiscal 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, had a favorable effect of approximately $3.3 million, or 0.3%.

Operating income increased $4.1 million, or 3.1%, to $138.0 million, compared to $133.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating margin decreased 50 basis points to 13.0%. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $7.6 million, or 5.2%, to $137.9 million, compared to $145.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin was 13.0%, compared to 14.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting higher transportation costs, the release of inventory reserves in the prior year, increased compensation provisions, and higher charitable donations, partially offset by strong product demand, including improved price realization.

Net income decreased $2.0 million, or 2.1%, to $97.0 million, compared to $99.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Earnings per diluted share increased 2.2% to $2.31, compared to $2.26 in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $11.0 million, or 10.2%, to $96.9 million, compared to $107.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) decreased 6.1% to $2.31, compared to $2.46 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 (52 weeks) compared to Fiscal Year 2020 (53 weeks)

Consolidated net sales increased $462.1 million, or 15.3%, to $3.5 billion, driven by strong growth in all segments. The additional week in fiscal 2020 contributed approximately $32.1 million in consolidated net sales. On a comparable week basis, net sales grew 16.5%. On a reported basis, the Company's U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International segments grew 14%, 13%, and 29%, respectively. Fiscal 2020 was adversely impacted by the temporary closure of our retail stores in March, April, and May 2020 and reduced demand in our other businesses as a result of disruptions related to COVID-19. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates used for translation in fiscal 2021, as compared to fiscal 2020, had a favorable effect of approximately $20.0 million, or 0.7%.

Operating income in fiscal 2021 increased $307.2 million, or 161.8%, to $497.1 million, compared to $189.9 million in fiscal 2020. Operating margin increased 800 basis points to 14.3%. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) increased $221.0 million, or 79.0% to $500.8 million, compared to $279.8 million in fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin increased 510 basis points to 14.4%, reflecting strong product demand, including improved price realization, partially offset by increased compensation provisions, higher transportation costs, the absence of COVID-related inventory provisions, and investments in marketing and omnichannel capabilities.

Net income in fiscal 2021 increased $230.0 million, or 209.7%, to $339.7 million, compared to $109.7 million in fiscal 2020. Earnings per diluted share increased 212.4% to $7.81, compared to $2.50 in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) increased $159.9 million, or 87.6%, to $342.5 million compared to $182.6 million in fiscal 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) increased 89.2% to $7.87, compared to $4.16 in fiscal 2020.

Net cash provided by operations in fiscal 2021 was $268.3 million compared to $588.5 million in fiscal 2020. The decrease reflects strong growth in net income offset by the normalization of vendor payment terms which were extended during the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

See the "Business Segment Results" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted Results to GAAP" sections of this release for additional disclosures regarding business segment performance and non-GAAP measures.

Return of Capital Initiatives

As part of the Company's ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders, the Company's Board of Directors on February 24, 2022 approved a 25% increase ($0.15 per share) in its quarterly cash dividend, to $0.75 per share, for payment on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022, and authorized a new $1.0 billion share repurchase plan.

The share repurchase authorization announced today permits the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock up to $1.0 billion, inclusive of approximately $302 million remaining under previous authorizations. Such purchases may be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, with the level and timing of activity being at the discretion of the Company's management depending on market conditions, stock price, other investment priorities, and other factors. The Company plans to execute this authorization over a period of approximately four years. These share repurchase authorizations have no expiration date.

The Company's Board of Directors will evaluate future distributions of capital, including dividends and share repurchases, based on a number of factors, including business conditions, the Company's financial performance, and other considerations.

From the beginning of fiscal 2007 through fiscal 2021, the Company has returned a total of $2.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Return of Capital Activity

In the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, the Company returned to shareholders a total of $214.1 million and $359.5 million, respectively, through share repurchases and dividends as described below.

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased and retired 1.9 million shares of its common stock for $189.1 million at an average price of $101.02 per share.

During fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased and retired 3.0 million shares for $299.3 million at an average price of $100.87 per share.

Fiscal 2022 year-to-date through February 24, 2022, the Company has repurchased and retired a total of 0.5 million shares for $49.2 million at an average price of $93.98 per share.

All shares were repurchased in open market transactions pursuant to applicable regulations for such transactions.

Dividends

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.60 per common share totaling $25.0 million.

In fiscal 2021, the Company paid quarterly cash dividends per common share of $0.40 in each of the second and third quarters and $0.60 in the fourth quarter, totaling $60.1 million.

Business Outlook

For fiscal 2022, the Company projects:

Net sales increase of approximately 2% to 3%, with growth in all segments;

Adjusted operating income increase of approximately 4% to 6% (compared to adjusted operating income of $500.8 million in fiscal 2021); and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increase of approximately 12% to 14% (compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.87 in fiscal 2021).

Our forecast for fiscal 2022 reflects:

The strength of our merchandising and marketing initiatives;

Better mix and level of inventories;

Gradual improvement in supply chain performance;

Improved price realization;

Lower incentive compensation provisions;

Lower interest expense; and

The benefit of share repurchases.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company projects:

Net sales of approximately $740 million to $750 million;

Adjusted operating income of approximately $85 million to $90 million (compared to $128.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021); and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.25 to $1.35 (compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.98 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021).

Our forecast for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 reflects:

Lower sales due to: the non-comping benefit of significant government stimulus in 2021, prior year store closures, Easter holiday demand shift into the second quarter, and lingering supply chain delays;

Higher mix of off-price channel sales to clear late fall 2021 deliveries;

Continued market recovery from COVID-19;

Benefit from higher vaccination rates; and

Continued progress improving price realization to mitigate impact of inflation.

For the first half of fiscal 2022, the Company projects:

Net sales of approximately $1,550 million to $1,565 million;

Adjusted operating income of approximately $195 million to $205 million (compared to adjusted operating income of $239.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2021); and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $3.05 to $3.25 (compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.64 in the first half of fiscal 2021).

For the five year period (fiscal years 2021 through 2026), the Company projects the following (expressed as compound annual growth rates):

Net sales: low single-digit growth

Adjusted operating income: mid single-digit growth

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: high single-digit growth

We intend to redeem our 5.500% senior notes in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, subject to market conditions, using cash on hand. Redemption of the 5.500% senior notes will require payment of an early redemption premium, which along with transaction fees and unamortized debt issuance costs is estimated to result in a loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $21 million in the first half of fiscal 2022. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share forecasts exclude this estimated charge. We also plan to evaluate a potential refinancing of our 5.625% senior notes in 2022, subject to market conditions, which may result in an additional charge related to loss on extinguishment of debt.

We have not reconciled forward-looking adjusted operating income or adjusted diluted earnings per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including COVID-19 expenses, retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net, restructuring costs, and early extinguishment of debt that are not within our control including due to factors described above, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future operating income or diluted EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP metrics to adjusted operating income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, respectively.

CARTER'S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited) For the fiscal quarter ended For the fiscal year ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 (13 weeks) (14 weeks) (52 weeks) (53 weeks) Net sales $ 1,062,093 $ 989,897 $ 3,486,440 $ 3,024,334 Cost of goods sold 569,223 525,446 1,832,045 1,696,224 Adverse purchase commitments (inventory and raw materials), net 44 (1,498 ) (7,879 ) 14,668 Gross profit 492,826 465,949 1,662,274 1,313,442 Royalty income, net 6,131 6,287 28,681 26,276 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 360,987 338,370 1,193,876 1,105,607 Goodwill impairment — — — 17,742 Intangible asset impairment — — — 26,500 Operating income 137,970 133,866 497,079 189,869 Interest expense 14,455 15,539 60,294 56,062 Interest income (335 ) (298 ) (1,096 ) (1,515 ) Other expense (income), net 387 (2,309 ) (409 ) 338 Income before income taxes 123,463 120,934 438,290 134,984 Income tax provision 26,490 21,920 98,542 25,267 Net income $ 96,973 $ 99,014 $ 339,748 $ 109,717 Basic net income per common share $ 2.32 $ 2.26 $ 7.83 $ 2.51 Diluted net income per common share $ 2.31 $ 2.26 $ 7.81 $ 2.50 Dividend declared and paid per common share $ 0.60 $ — $ 1.40 $ 0.60

CARTER'S, INC. CONDENSED BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the fiscal quarter ended For the fiscal year ended January 1,

2022

(13 weeks) % of

total sales January 2,

2021

(14 weeks) % of

total sales January 1,

2022

(52 weeks) % of

total sales January 2,

2021

(53 weeks) % of

total sales Net sales: U.S. Retail $ 602,857 56.8 % $ 585,762 59.2 % $ 1,899,262 54.5 % $ 1,671,644 55.3 % U.S. Wholesale 317,228 29.9 % 290,079 29.3 % 1,126,415 32.3 % 996,088 32.9 % International 142,008 13.3 % 114,056 11.5 % 460,763 13.2 % 356,602 11.8 % Total consolidated net sales $ 1,062,093 100.0 % $ 989,897 100.0 % $ 3,486,440 100.0 % $ 3,024,334 100.0 % Operating income (loss): Operating

margin Operating

margin Operating

margin Operating

margin U.S. Retail $ 117,470 19.5 % $ 107,904 18.4 % $ 368,221 19.4 % $ 146,806 8.8 % U.S. Wholesale 44,645 14.1 % 52,315 18.0 % 195,369 17.3 % 141,456 14.2 % International 22,311 15.7 % 14,595 12.8 % 63,806 13.8 % (1,224 ) (0.3 ) % Corporate expenses (*) (46,456 ) n/a (40,948 ) n/a (130,317 ) n/a (97,169 ) n/a Total operating income $ 137,970 13.0 % $ 133,866 13.5 % $ 497,079 14.3 % $ 189,869 6.3 %

(*) Corporate expenses include expenses related to incentive compensation, stock-based compensation, executive management, severance and relocation, finance, office occupancy, information technology, certain legal fees, consulting fees, and audit fees.

(dollars in millions) Fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2022 Fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 Charges: U.S.

Retail U.S.

Wholesale International U.S.

Retail U.S.

Wholesale International Restructuring costs (1) $ — $ — $ — $ (0.6 ) $ 0.1 $ 2.3 Incremental costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic 0.2 0.2 — 2.0 1.7 0.2 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain (0.4 ) — — (2.6 ) — — Total charges (2) $ (0.2 ) $ 0.2 $ — $ (1.2 ) $ 1.8 $ 2.5

(1) The fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 also includes corporate benefit related to organizational restructuring of $0.1 million and corporate charges related to organizational restructuring of $0.7 million, respectively. (2) Total charges for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 exclude a customer bankruptcy recovery of $38,000.

(dollars in millions) Fiscal quarter ended January 2, 2021 Fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 Charges: U.S.

Retail U.S.

Wholesale International U.S.

Retail U.S.

Wholesale International Restructuring costs (1) $ 1.6 $ 0.5 $ 0.3 $ 5.0 $ 2.0 $ 2.2 Goodwill impairment — — — — — 17.7 Skip Hop tradename impairment charge — — — 0.5 6.8 3.7 OshKosh tradename impairment charge — — — 13.6 1.6 0.3 Incremental costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic 1.3 1.1 0.2 9.6 9.6 2.2 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain 1.1 — 0.1 7.4 — 0.3 Total charges $ 4.0 $ 1.6 $ 0.6 $ 36.1 $ 20.0 $ 26.4

(1) The fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 also include corporate charges related to organizational restructuring of $5.4 million and $7.4 million, respectively.

CARTER'S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited) January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 984,294 $ 1,102,323 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,281 and $5,940, respectively 231,354 186,512 Finished goods inventories, net of inventory reserves of $14,378 and $14,206, respectively 647,742 599,262 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,131 57,927 Total current assets 1,913,521 1,946,024 Property, plant, and equipment, net 216,004 262,345 Operating lease assets 487,748 593,008 Tradenames, net 307,643 307,893 Goodwill 212,023 211,776 Customer relationships, net 33,969 37,510 Other assets 30,889 34,024 Total assets $ 3,201,797 $ 3,392,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 407,044 $ 472,140 Current operating lease liabilities 147,537 185,152 Other current liabilities 176,449 135,240 Total current liabilities 731,030 792,532 Long-term debt, net 991,370 989,530 Deferred income taxes 40,910 52,770 Long-term operating lease liabilities 441,861 554,497 Other long-term liabilities 46,440 65,218 Total liabilities $ 2,251,611 $ 2,454,547 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $0.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 $ — $ — Common stock, voting; par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 41,148,870 and 43,780,075 shares issued and outstanding at January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021, respectively 411 438 Additional paid-in capital — 17,752 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,897 ) (32,760 ) Retained earnings 978,672 952,603 Total stockholders' equity 950,186 938,033 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,201,797 $ 3,392,580

CARTER'S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousand) (unaudited) For the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 (52 weeks) (53 weeks) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 339,748 $ 109,717 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation or property, plant, and equipment 90,378 90,284 Amortization of intangible assets 3,730 3,715 Provisions for excess and obsolete inventory, net 4,042 4,866 Goodwill impairment — 17,742 Intangible asset impairments — 26,500 Other asset impairments and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net of recoveries 213 11,374 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,052 2,372 Stock-based compensation expense 21,029 12,830 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss, net 371 361 Unrealized gains on investments (2,279 ) (1,974 ) Provisions for doubtful accounts receivable from customers 1,345 6,072 Deferred income taxes benefit (13,532 ) (23,254 ) Effect of changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (46,480 ) 58,275 Finished goods inventories (52,914 ) (8,063 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,866 (8,558 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (87,311 ) 286,235 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 268,258 $ 588,494 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (37,442 ) $ (32,871 ) Proceeds from sale of investments (1) 5,000 1,400 Net cash used in investing activities $ (32,442 ) $ (31,471 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from senior notes due 2025 $ — $ 500,000 Payments of debt issuance costs (223 ) (7,639 ) Borrowings under secured revolving credit facility — 644,000 Payments on secured revolving credit facility — (744,000 ) Repurchase of common stock (299,339 ) (45,255 ) Dividends paid (60,124 ) (26,260 ) Withholdings from vesting of restricted stock (4,019 ) (5,011 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,995 9,008 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (352,710 ) $ 324,843 Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,135 ) 6,146 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (118,029 ) $ 888,012 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year 1,102,323 214,311 Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal year $ 984,294 $ 1,102,323

(1) Cash flows for fiscal 2020 were revised to reflect the reclassification of $1.4 million proceeds from sale of investments from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from investing activities.

CARTER'S, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS TO GAAP (dollars in millions, except earnings per share) (unaudited) Fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2022 (13 weeks) Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 492.8 46.4 % $ 361.0 34.0 % $ 138.0 13.0 % $ 26.5 $ 97.0 $ 2.31 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 0.4 (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.01 ) Restructuring costs (b) — 0.1 (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) — COVID-19 expenses (c) — (0.4 ) 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.01 As adjusted (a) $ 492.8 46.4 % $ 361.1 34.0 % $ 137.9 13.0 % $ 26.5 $ 96.9 $ 2.31

Fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 (52 weeks) Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 1,662.3 47.7 % $ 1,193.9 34.2 % $ 497.1 14.3 % $ 98.5 $ 339.7 $ 7.81 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — 2.6 (2.6 ) (0.6 ) (2.0 ) (0.05 ) COVID-19 expenses (c) — (3.9 ) 3.9 1.0 3.0 0.07 Restructuring costs (b) — (2.4 ) 2.4 0.6 1.8 0.04 As adjusted (a) (f) $ 1,662.3 47.7 % $ 1,190.2 34.1 % $ 500.8 14.4 % $ 99.5 $ 342.5 $ 7.87

Fiscal quarter ended January 2, 2021 (14 weeks) Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 465.9 47.1 % $ 338.4 34.2 % $ 133.9 13.5 % $ 21.9 $ 99.0 $ 2.26 Restructuring costs (b) — (7.9 ) 7.9 1.9 6.0 0.14 COVID-19 expenses (c) — (2.5 ) 2.5 0.6 1.9 0.04 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — (1.2 ) 1.2 0.3 0.9 0.02 As adjusted (a) $ 465.9 47.1 % $ 326.8 33.0 % $ 145.5 14.7 % $ 24.7 $ 107.9 $ 2.46

Fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 (53 weeks) Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 1,313.4 43.4 % $ 1,105.6 36.6 % $ 189.9 6.3 % $ 25.3 $ 109.7 $ 2.50 Intangible asset impairment (d) — — 26.5 6.3 20.2 0.46 Goodwill impairment (e) — — 17.7 — 17.7 0.40 COVID-19 expenses (c) — (21.4 ) 21.4 5.2 16.2 0.37 Restructuring costs (b) — (16.6 ) 16.6 3.8 12.9 0.29 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain — (7.6 ) 7.6 1.8 5.8 0.13 As adjusted (a) $ 1,313.4 43.4 % $ 1,059.9 35.0 % $ 279.8 9.3 % $ 42.3 $ 182.6 $ 4.16

Fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021 (13 weeks) Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 392.0 49.8 % $ 271.9 34.5 % $ 127.5 16.2 % $ 27.1 $ 86.2 $ 1.96 COVID-19 expenses (c) — (2.1 ) 2.1 0.5 1.6 0.04 Restructuring costs (b) — (0.5 ) 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.01 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net — 1.5 (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.2 ) (0.03 ) As adjusted (a) (f) $ 392.0 49.8 % $ 270.9 34.4 % $ 128.5 16.3 % $ 27.3 $ 87.0 $ 1.98

Two fiscal quarters ended July 3, 2021 Gross

Profit % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 760.7 49.6 % $ 539.7 35.2 % $ 235.1 15.3 % $ 48.7 $ 157.8 $ 3.58 COVID-19 expenses (c) — (3.2 ) 3.2 0.8 2.4 0.05 Restructuring costs (b) — (2.7 ) 2.7 0.7 2.0 0.05 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net — 1.9 (1.9 ) (0.5 ) (1.5 ) (0.03 ) As adjusted (a) (f) $ 760.7 49.6 % $ 535.8 34.9 % $ 239.0 15.6 % $ 49.7 $ 160.7 $ 3.64

(a) In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present gross profit, SG&A, operating income, income taxes, net income, and net income on a diluted share basis excluding the adjustments discussed above. The Company believes these adjustments provide a meaningful comparison of the Company's results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance. These measures are used by the Company's executive management to assess the Company's performance. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements included in this earnings release should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as any other measurement of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements are presented for informational purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future condition or results of operations. (b) Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). (c) Net expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental employee-related costs, costs associated with additional protective equipment and cleaning supplies, restructuring costs, and a payroll tax benefit. (d) Intangible impairment charges related to the OshKosh and Skip Hop tradename assets. (e) Goodwill impairment charge recorded in the International segment. (f) Adjusted results exclude a customer bankruptcy recovery of $38,000. Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

CARTER'S, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited) For the fiscal quarter ended For the fiscal year ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 (13 weeks) (14 weeks) (52 weeks) (53 weeks) Weighted-average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic number of common shares outstanding 41,335,042 43,284,847 42,853,009 43,242,967 Dilutive effect of equity awards 136,992 143,789 149,619 164,754 Diluted number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 41,472,034 43,428,636 43,002,628 43,407,721 As reported on a GAAP Basis: (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic net income per common share: Net income $ 96,973 $ 99,014 $ 339,748 $ 109,717 Income allocated to participating securities (1,203 ) (1,011 ) (4,113 ) (1,118 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 95,770 $ 98,003 $ 335,635 $ 108,599 Basic net income per common share $ 2.32 $ 2.26 $ 7.83 $ 2.51 Diluted net income per common share: Net income $ 96,973 $ 99,014 $ 339,748 $ 109,717 Income allocated to participating securities (1,200 ) (1,007 ) (4,102 ) (1,115 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 95,773 $ 98,007 $ 335,646 $ 108,602 Diluted net income per common share $ 2.31 $ 2.26 $ 7.81 $ 2.50 As adjusted (a): (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic net income per common share: Net income $ 96,896 $ 107,850 $ 342,475 $ 182,550 Income allocated to participating securities (1,201 ) (1,101 ) (4,147 ) (1,877 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 95,695 $ 106,749 $ 338,328 $ 180,673 Basic net income per common share $ 2.32 $ 2.47 $ 7.90 $ 4.18 Diluted net income per common share: Net income $ 96,896 $ 107,850 $ 342,475 $ 182,550 Income allocated to participating securities (1,198 ) (1,097 ) (4,135 ) (1,871 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 95,698 $ 106,753 $ 338,340 $ 180,679 Diluted net income per common share $ 2.31 $ 2.46 $ 7.87 $ 4.16

(a) In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present per share data excluding the adjustments presented above. The Company excluded approximately $(0.1) million and $2.7 million in after-tax (benefits) expenses from these results for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, respectively. The Company excluded approximately $8.8 million and $72.8 million in after-tax expenses from these results for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, respectively.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS TO GAAP

(unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP:

Fiscal quarter ended Fiscal year ended (dollars in millions) January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 (13 weeks) (14 weeks) (52 weeks) (53 weeks) Net income $ 97.0 $ 99.0 $ 339.7 $ 109.7 Interest expense 14.5 15.5 60.3 56.1 Interest income (0.3) (0.3) (1.1) (1.5) Tax expense 26.5 21.9 98.5 25.3 Depreciation and amortization 26.0 24.2 94.1 94.0 EBITDA $ 163.6 $ 160.4 $ 591.6 $ 283.5 Adjustments to EBITDA COVID-19 expenses (a) $ 0.4 $ 2.5 $ 3.9 $ 21.4 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain (0.4) 1.2 (2.6) 7.6 Restructuring costs (b) (0.1) 7.7 1.2 16.2 Intangible asset impairment (c) — — — 26.5 Goodwill impairment (d) — — — 17.7 Total adjustments (0.1) 11.4 2.5 89.5 Adjusted EBITDA (e) $ 163.5 $ 171.8 $ 594.1 $ 373.0

(a) Net expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (b) Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). Amounts for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 exclude $1.2 million of depreciation expense that is included in the corresponding depreciation and amortization line item. Amounts for fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 exclude $0.2 million and $0.5 million of depreciation expense that is included in the corresponding depreciation and amortization line item, respectively. (c) Related to the write-down of the OshKosh and Skip Hop tradename assets. (d) Goodwill impairment charge recorded in the International segment. (e) Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 excludes a customer bankruptcy recovery of $38,000. Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items described in the footnotes (a) - (e) to the table above.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. These measures are used by the Company's executive management to assess the Company's performance.

The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income or cash flows from operations has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. While EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements, these terms are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us for working capital, debt service and other purposes.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(dollars in millions)

(unaudited)

The tables below reflect the calculation of constant currency for total net sales of the International segment and consolidated net sales for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022:

Fiscal quarter ended Reported

Net Sales

January 1, 2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Constant-

Currency

Net Sales

January 1,

2022 Reported

Net Sales

January 2,

2021 Reported

Net Sales %

Change Constant-

Currency

Net Sales %

Change (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (14 weeks) Consolidated net sales $ 1,062.1 $ 3.3 $ 1,058.8 $ 989.9 7.3 % 7.0 % International segment net sales $ 142.0 $ 3.3 $ 138.8 $ 114.1 24.5 % 21.7 %

Fiscal year ended Reported

Net Sales

January 1,

2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Constant

Currency Net Sales

January 1,

2022 Reported

Net Sales

January 2,

2021 Reported

Net Sales %

Change Constant-

Currency

Net Sales %

Change (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (53 weeks) Consolidated net sales $ 3,486.4 $ 20.0 $ 3,466.4 $ 3,024.3 15.3 % 14.6 % International segment net sales $ 460.8 $ 20.0 $ 440.7 $ 356.6 29.2 % 23.6 %

The Company evaluates its net sales on both an "as reported" and a "constant currency" basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that occurred between the comparative periods. Constant currency net sales results are calculated by translating current period net sales in local currency to the U.S. dollar amount by using the currency conversion rate for the prior comparative period. The Company consistently applies this approach to net sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The Company believes that the presentation of net sales on a constant currency basis provides useful supplemental information regarding changes in our net sales that were not due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such information is consistent with how the Company assesses changes in its net sales between comparative periods.

Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(dollars in millions)

(unaudited)

The tables below reflect the calculation of net sales change on a comparable week basis for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022.

Fiscal quarter ended Reported

Net Sales

January 1,

2022 Reported

Net Sales

January 2,

2021 14th Week

Net Sales

Contribution Pro Forma

Net Sales

January 2,

2021 Reported

Net Sales %

Change Pro Forma

Net Sales %

Change (13 weeks) (14 weeks) (13 weeks) Consolidated net sales $ 1,062.1 $ 989.9 $ 32.1 $ 957.8 7.3 % 10.9 %

Fiscal year ended Reported

Net Sales

January 1,

2022 Reported

Net Sales

January 2,

2021 53rd Week

Net Sales

Contribution Pro Forma Net

Sales January 2,

2021 Reported

Net Sales %

Change Pro Forma

Net Sales %

Change (52 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) Consolidated net sales $ 3,486.4 $ 3,024.3 $ 32.1 $ 2,992.2 15.3 % 16.5 %

