Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market reached a value of US$ 1.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.20% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc

Cellulose Solution Private Limited

Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

DKS Co. Ltd

J.M. Huber Corporation

Lamberti S.p.A.

Madhu Hydrocolloids Private Limited

Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Sinocmc Chemical Co. Ltd.

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), or cellulose gum, refers to the sodium salt derivative of cellulose. It is physiologically inert, chemically stable, odorless, tasteless and white in color. CMC is manufactured using plant-based cellulose, caustic soda and monochloroacetic acid. It is produced by processing alkali cellulose with monochloroacetic acid (MCA) in the presence of a catalyst. CMC exhibits various advantageous thickening and emulsifying properties and is used as an adhesive agent in paper boxes and mosquito coils. It is also utilized as a thickener, stabilizer, binder and dispersant in cosmetics, medicinal drugs, oil drilling fluids and detergents. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including food and beverage, mining, chemical, oil and gas and paper.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Trends: Significant growth in the cosmetics industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. CMC is widely used in cosmetic formulations of creams, lotions, shampoos, face creams and moisturizers as a binding, thickening and stabilizing agent. It is also added to toothpaste to impart a smooth texture and enhance salt tolerance and acid resistance.

Moreover, the increasing product adoption in the food and beverage industry is providing a thrust to the market growth. CMC is utilized in the manufacturing of ready-to-eat (RTE), processed and bakery products and reducing fat levels from gluten-free products and frozen desserts. Additionally, the increasing demand of CMC for the manufacturing of oral, injectable, ophthalmic and topical pharmaceutical formulations is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising consumer preference for natural and organically sourced personal care products, along with the widespread product adoption for separating and concentrating ores in mineral processing, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the purity level?

What is the breakup of the market based on the property?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Purity Level

7 Market Breakup by Property

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

