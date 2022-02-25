Brazil $1.76 bn Last Mile Delivery Market to 2025: Featuring CRST International, FedEx and Werner Enterprises Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The last mile delivery market in Brazil is poised to grow by $1.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period.

The report on the last mile delivery market in Brazil provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current brazil market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery and the growing e-commerce sector in Brazil.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market vendors in Brazil that include CRST International Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the last mile delivery market in Brazil analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The last mile delivery market in Brazil is segmented as below:

By End-user

E-commerce

Food and groceries delivery

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Service

B2C

B2B

This study identifies the growing number of warehouses in Brazil as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market growth in Brazil during the next few years.

The report on last mile delivery market in Brazil covers the following areas:

Last mile delivery market sizing

Last mile delivery market forecast

Last mile delivery market industry analysis

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing number of warehouses in Brazil.`

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and groceries delivery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CRST International Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

United States Postal Service

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

