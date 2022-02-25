Brazil $1.76 bn Last Mile Delivery Market to 2025: Featuring CRST International, FedEx and Werner Enterprises Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The last mile delivery market in Brazil is poised to grow by $1.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period.
The report on the last mile delivery market in Brazil provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current brazil market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery and the growing e-commerce sector in Brazil.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market vendors in Brazil that include CRST International Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Also, the last mile delivery market in Brazil analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The last mile delivery market in Brazil is segmented as below:
By End-user
- E-commerce
- Food and groceries delivery
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
By Service
- B2C
- B2B
This study identifies the growing number of warehouses in Brazil as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market growth in Brazil during the next few years.
The report on last mile delivery market in Brazil covers the following areas:
- Last mile delivery market sizing
- Last mile delivery market forecast
-
Last mile delivery market industry analysis
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing number of warehouses in Brazil.`
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and groceries delivery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CRST International Inc.
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Schenker AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- United States Postal Service
- Werner Enterprises Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
