The Furniture Market in Indonesia, 2022-2026 - Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis Featuring CV Raisa House, IKEA Indonesia, Lio Collection, and Wisanka Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The furniture market in Indonesia is poised to grow by $3.29 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rapid growth in urbanization and the growing influence of different retailing channels. The study identifies the increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches as one of the prime reasons driving the furniture market growth in Indonesia during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The furniture market in Indonesia is segmented as below

By Delivery Mode Offline Online

By Type Residential Commercial



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading furniture market vendors in Indonesia that include:

CV Raisa House Indonesia

Fabelio

GGS

IKEA Indonesia

Informa

Lio Collection

PT VIVERE Multi Kreasi

PT. Chitose International Tbk

Republic Furniture Group

Wisanka Indonesia

Also, the furniture market in Indonesia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

