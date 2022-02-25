Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen peroxide market reached a value of US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.06 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Solvay

Evonik

Arkema

Kemira Oyj

FMC Corporation

EkO Peroxide LLC (acquired by AkzoNobel)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

PeroxyChem LLC

Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

BASF SE

Merck

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals

Hansol Chemical

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

It occurs as a pale blue, clear liquid in its pure form and is slightly more viscous than water. Apart from this, hydrogen peroxide is unstable in nature due to which it is usually stored in a weak acidic solution with a stabiliser. It has strong oxidizing properties that makes it a powerful bleaching agent that is largely used for bleaching paper, but has also found applications as a disinfectant and as an oxidizer. Hydrogen peroxide in the form of carbamide peroxide also has applications for tooth whitening, both in professionally- and in self-administered products.

Environmental laws and regulations play a vital role in propelling the market growth owing to the emission-free and eco-friendly properties of hydrogen peroxide. This has contributed to the rising preference among consumers to use this chemical for several water treatment and pollution control applications. In addition to this, hydrogen peroxide is utilised in a wide range of end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, paper and pulp, mining, etc. Its demand has also been increasing in bleach products for the purpose of removing chlorine compounds through bleaching processes. Moreover, the cost-effective nature of hydrogen peroxide and rising demand for recycled paper have also positively influenced this market.

Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the global hydrogen peroxide market size in 2021?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydrogen peroxide market?

3. What will be the global hydrogen peroxide market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

4. What are the global hydrogen peroxide market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global hydrogen peroxide market?

6. What is the global hydrogen peroxide market breakup by application?

7. What is the global hydrogen peroxide market breakup by end-use?

8. What are the major regions in the global hydrogen peroxide market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Application

7 Market Breakup by End-Use

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries

10 Hydrogen Peroxide Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

