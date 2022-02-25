Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydrogen peroxide market reached a value of US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.06 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
It occurs as a pale blue, clear liquid in its pure form and is slightly more viscous than water. Apart from this, hydrogen peroxide is unstable in nature due to which it is usually stored in a weak acidic solution with a stabiliser. It has strong oxidizing properties that makes it a powerful bleaching agent that is largely used for bleaching paper, but has also found applications as a disinfectant and as an oxidizer. Hydrogen peroxide in the form of carbamide peroxide also has applications for tooth whitening, both in professionally- and in self-administered products.
Environmental laws and regulations play a vital role in propelling the market growth owing to the emission-free and eco-friendly properties of hydrogen peroxide. This has contributed to the rising preference among consumers to use this chemical for several water treatment and pollution control applications. In addition to this, hydrogen peroxide is utilised in a wide range of end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, paper and pulp, mining, etc. Its demand has also been increasing in bleach products for the purpose of removing chlorine compounds through bleaching processes. Moreover, the cost-effective nature of hydrogen peroxide and rising demand for recycled paper have also positively influenced this market.
