The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Will Grow to USD 70.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Delivery Type (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), by Component, by Functionality, by Therapeutic Area, by Application, by End User, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient engagement solutions market size is expected to reach USD 70.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors fueling the market growth include rising digitalization across healthcare, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and technological advancements. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted digitalization across healthcare. This, in turn, has fueled the awareness and adoption of patient engagement solutions, thus propelling the market growth.

As healthcare providers were battling with the constant upsurge in cases, patients were looking to digital technologies for care delivery and monitoring. This contributed to the market growth. Various key companies released multiple COVID-19-related features as part of their patient engagement lineup to enhance their offerings. In December 2020, athenahealth released new features to its athenaOne platform-such as scheduling, workflow, documentation, and reporting capabilities-to enable immediate administration of COVID-19 vaccines as and when they become available.

As per a survey by Twilio, a provider of cloud communications and customer engagement, 68% of respondents reported accelerated digitalization in their organizations due to COVID-19. Companies reported easing of barriers at organization levels such as getting executive approvals, lack of clear strategy, and reluctance to replace legacy software. In fact, according to the Chief Product Officer at Mount Sinai Health System, their newly developed text to chat platform witnessed a 10x surge in volume due to the pandemic. The growing number of smartphone users around the globe expedited the adoption of digital health technologies across the sector both from providers and consumers, which, in turn, has augmented the dependability of patients on mHealth apps.

Moreover, in March 2019, the American Medical Association entered into a collaboration with Patient Point with the aim to access point of care to help prevent the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. Using PatientPoint technology, approximately 6,500 practicing doctors across the U.S. are expected to educate individuals regarding disease prevention. Programs such as these are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Highlights

The web and cloud-based segment emerged as the largest delivery type segment in 2021 as it supports hassle-free information flow between patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, bulk data can be stored in these platforms and accessed remotely

By component, the software and hardware segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the continuous development in patient engagement solutions, along with the increasing applications in health and wellness, patient education, and chronic disease management

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes, which require constant monitoring, is expected to drive the demand for patient engagement solutions in the coming years

The communication functionality segment dominated the market in 2021 as it forms the core of any patient engagement solution. Market players are continuously releasing upgrades and new features to enhance offerings. For instance, in November 2020, Cerner partnered with WELL Health Inc. to boost the communication capabilities of its patient portal- HealtheLife

North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the increased adoption of m-health and electronic health records (EHRs) and growing investments in patient engagement software by major companies

Companies are adopting various strategies to sustain competition. New product/solution development, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and geographical penetration are some of the key strategies adopted by market players

Companies Mentioned

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKesson Corporation

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Klara Technologies, Inc.

CPSI

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Solutionreach, Inc.

IBM

MEDHOST

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 Objectives

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Summary

Chapter 3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2021

3.3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.5 Patient Engagement Solutions Industry Analysis - PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technological)

3.7 Potential Target Audience

3.8 Buyer's Preference Analysis

3.9 Product & Service Analysis

Chapter 4 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Covid-19 Impact

4.1 Disease Prevalence Analysis

4.2 Current Impact & Future Scenario

4.3 Impact on Market Players

Chapter 5 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Delivery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Delivery Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Delivery Type Dashboard

5.3 Web & Cloud-based

5.4 On-premise

Chapter 6 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By Component, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Component Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Patient Engagement Solutions market, by Component, 2017 to 2030

6.3 Software & Hardware

6.4 Services

Chapter 7 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By Functionality, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Functionality Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.2 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Functionality, 2017 to 2030

7.3 Communication

7.4 Health Tracking & Insights

7.5 Billing & Payments

7.6 Administrative

7.7 Patient Education

7.8 Others

Chapter 8 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By Therapeutic Area, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1 Therapeutic Area Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

8.2 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2017 to 2030

8.3 Health & Wellness

8.4 Chronic Disease Management

8.5 Others

Chapter 9 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

9.2 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Application, 2017 to 2030

9.3 Population Health Management

9.4 Outpatient Health Management

9.5 In-Patient Health Management

9.6 Others

Chapter 10 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

10.1 End-user Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

10.2 Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End User, 2017 to 2030

10.3 Payers

10.4 Providers

10.5 Others

Chapter 11 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Regional Market Analysis 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

11.1 Definition & Scope

11.2 Regional Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

11.3 Regional Market Snapshot

11.4 North America

11.5 Europe

11.6 Asia Pacific

11.7 Latin America

11.8 MEA

Chapter 12 Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis

12.1 Market Participant Categorization

12.2. List of Key Companies

Chapter 13 Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocpxqr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005198/en/