Worldwide Portland Cement Industry to 2027 - Featuring Lafarge, Martin Marietta and Essroc Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Portland Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portland cement market reached a volume of 2.1 Billion Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 2.7 Billion Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Portland cement is a grey-colored binding and adhesive agent that serves as a key component in the construction industry. It is an inorganic substance which contains large quantities of iron oxide, chromium, manganese and manganese oxide. It also consists of small amounts of chalk, bauxite, shell, clay, marl, slate and shale which are heated at high temperatures. The resulting fine powder is mixed with water, sand and gravel, which solidifies into a hard stone-like substance and is used in masonry. Cement is highly economical, durable product that requires low maintenance, owing to which it finds extensive applications in the construction of bridges, dams, high-rise buildings, and residential and industrial complexes.

The growth of the market is primarily being driven by thriving infrastructure and construction industries, especially in the developing nations. Furthermore, increasing demand for materials such as concrete, mortar, stucco and grout, which utilize portland cement as a key ingredient, is also catalyzing the growth of the industry. These products are used to manufacture plasters, screeds, building foundations and roadbeds.

Additionally, rapid urbanization across the globe and increasing infrastructural investments by the governments of various nations are further providing a thrust to the market. Some of these initiatives include public housing projects and the construction of roads for better connectivity to remote areas. Moreover, the infrastructure sector in several countries is receiving significant thrust due to the organization of international entertainment and sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022. Hosting such events requires the construction of housing facilities, stadiums and other amenities that increase the utilization of the product. Other factors, including low procurement costs and easy availability of raw material, are also projected to catalysed the market growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global portland cement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global portland cement industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global portland cement market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packing type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global portland cement industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global portland cement industry?

What is the structure of the global portland cement industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global portland cement industry?

