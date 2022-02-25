Worldwide Portland Cement Industry to 2027 - Featuring Lafarge, Martin Marietta and Essroc Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Portland Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global portland cement market reached a volume of 2.1 Billion Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 2.7 Billion Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Mitsubishi Cement Corporation
- Alamo Cement Company
- Lafarge
- Martin Marietta
- Heidelberg Cement
- National Cement Company
- American Cement Company
- Holcim
- Argos
- Essroc
- China National Building Material
- Salt River Materials Group
- Italcementi
- Anhui Conch Cement
- Ash Grove Cement Company
- Tanzania Portland Cement Company
- Quikrete
- CalPortland Company
- Capitol Aggregates
- CEMEX
- GCC of America
- Lehigh Hanson
- NationalCement Company of Alabama
- Ultratech Cement
- BuzziUnicem USA
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Portland cement is a grey-colored binding and adhesive agent that serves as a key component in the construction industry. It is an inorganic substance which contains large quantities of iron oxide, chromium, manganese and manganese oxide. It also consists of small amounts of chalk, bauxite, shell, clay, marl, slate and shale which are heated at high temperatures. The resulting fine powder is mixed with water, sand and gravel, which solidifies into a hard stone-like substance and is used in masonry. Cement is highly economical, durable product that requires low maintenance, owing to which it finds extensive applications in the construction of bridges, dams, high-rise buildings, and residential and industrial complexes.
The growth of the market is primarily being driven by thriving infrastructure and construction industries, especially in the developing nations. Furthermore, increasing demand for materials such as concrete, mortar, stucco and grout, which utilize portland cement as a key ingredient, is also catalyzing the growth of the industry. These products are used to manufacture plasters, screeds, building foundations and roadbeds.
Additionally, rapid urbanization across the globe and increasing infrastructural investments by the governments of various nations are further providing a thrust to the market. Some of these initiatives include public housing projects and the construction of roads for better connectivity to remote areas. Moreover, the infrastructure sector in several countries is receiving significant thrust due to the organization of international entertainment and sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022. Hosting such events requires the construction of housing facilities, stadiums and other amenities that increase the utilization of the product. Other factors, including low procurement costs and easy availability of raw material, are also projected to catalysed the market growth in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global portland cement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global portland cement industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global portland cement market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application sector?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packing type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global portland cement industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global portland cement industry?
- What is the structure of the global portland cement industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global portland cement industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Portland Cement Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application Sector
5.6 Market Breakup by Packing Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Imports and Exports
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Application Sector
8 Market Breakup by Packing Type
9 Trade Data
9.1 Import Trends
9.2 Export Trends
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rlrp6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005207/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.