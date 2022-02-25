Global $3.27 Bn Climbing Gym Market to 2025: Featuring Players Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Sputnik Climbing and The Glasgow Climbing Centre Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Climbing Gym Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The climbing gym market is poised to grow by $3,278.43 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period.

The report on the climbing gym market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of outdoor sports and growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading climbing gym market vendors that include Boulder Club Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., El Cap Climbing, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, and Vertical World Inc.

Also, the climbing gym market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The climbing gym market is segmented as below:

By Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Geographic

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rise in the construction of climbing walls as one of the prime reasons driving the climbing gym market growth during the next few years.

The report on climbing gym market covers the following areas:

Climbing gym market sizing

Climbing gym market forecast

Climbing gym market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rise in the construction of climbing walls.'

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased popularity of outdoor sports.

