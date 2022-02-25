Worldwide Clinical Laboratory Services Industry to 2027 - Increasing Implementation of Digital Pathology Platforms is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market Research Report by Provider, by Speciality, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market size was estimated at USD 186.03 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 202.01 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% to reach USD 339.10 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Laboratory Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of diseases and infections coupled with surging elderly populace

Increasing investments from government and private sector for innovative infrastructure in clinical labs

Potential and imminent need for early detection and diagnosis of diseases

Restraints

Steady shift from laboratory testing to home-based or POC testing

Opportunities

Increasing implementation of digital pathology platforms

Demand for stand-alone laboratories performing accurate testing and use of automated medical devices

Challenges

Dearth of test kits, PPE and sample collection materials coupled with shortage of skilled clinicians

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

ACM Medical Laboratory, Inc.

Adicon Clinical Laboratories, Inc.

Amedes Holding GmbH

Arup Laboratories Inc

Cerba HealthCare S.A.S. By PAI Partners

Charles River Laboratories

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Fullerton Healthcare Corporation Limited

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

LifeLabs Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Opko Health, Inc

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

SGS SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

Spectra Laboratories Inc.

SYNLAB International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Unilabs SA

Viapath Group LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq3hbj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005204/en/