Worldwide Critical Care Diagnostics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Alere and Atlas Medical Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market size was estimated at USD 756.73 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 888.70 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.80% to reach USD 2,382.80 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Critical Care Diagnostics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for rapid diagnosis and treatment

Rising geriatric population worldwide

Rapidly incorporated new technologies

Growth in data management and connectivity to Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Restraints

High cost of diagnostics tools

Opportunities

Government activities and support for implementing critical care diagnostics

Rising remote communications between diagnostics and laboratories

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Alere, Inc.

Atlas Medical LLC

Bayer Healthcare AG

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioMerieux, Inc.

Biosave

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Covance Inc

Danaher Corporation

EKF Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

General Electric Company

Horiba, Ltd

Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc.

Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Medtronic Plc.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Omron Corporation

Orsense LTD

Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WerfenLife, S.A.

