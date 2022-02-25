Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market Report 2022: Market is Poised to Grow by $204.81 Billion to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the online travel booking platform market and it is poised to grow by $204.81 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period.

The report on the online travel booking platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by internet and smartphone penetration and the increasing consolidation of online travel agencies.

The online travel booking platform market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online travel booking platform market vendors that include Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG.

Also, the online travel booking platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The online travel booking platform market is segmented as below:

By Type

Packages

Direct

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the differential packaging methods used by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the online travel booking platform market growth during the next few years.

The report on online travel booking platform market covers the following areas:

Online travel booking platform market sizing

Online travel booking platform market forecast

Online travel booking platform market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is differential packaging methods used by vendors.'

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing internet and smartphone penetration.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Packages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Direct - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Booking Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Booking Platform

Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Booking Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market Driver

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

eDreams ODIGEO

Expedia Group Inc.

Hostelworld.com Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Trip.com Group Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

TUI AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esnmdl

