Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market Report 2022: Market is Poised to Grow by $204.81 Billion to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the online travel booking platform market and it is poised to grow by $204.81 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period.
The report on the online travel booking platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by internet and smartphone penetration and the increasing consolidation of online travel agencies.
The online travel booking platform market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online travel booking platform market vendors that include Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG.
Also, the online travel booking platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The online travel booking platform market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Packages
- Direct
By Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the differential packaging methods used by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the online travel booking platform market growth during the next few years.
The report on online travel booking platform market covers the following areas:
- Online travel booking platform market sizing
- Online travel booking platform market forecast
- Online travel booking platform market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is differential packaging methods used by vendors.'
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing internet and smartphone penetration.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value Chain Analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Packages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Direct - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Booking Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Booking Platform
- Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Booking Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market Driver
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbnb Inc.
- Booking Holdings Inc.
- eDreams ODIGEO
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Hostelworld.com Ltd.
- MakeMyTrip Ltd.
- Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.
- Trip.com Group Ltd.
- TripAdvisor LLC
- TUI AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
List of abbreviations
