Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full year 2021 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") BVNBUE)), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the fourth quarter (4Q21) and full year (FY21) ended December 31, 2021. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).
Fourth Quarter and Full year 2021 Financial Highlights:
- 4Q21 EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 62.8 million, compared to US$ 59.1 million reported in 4Q20. FY21 EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 204.4 million; a 39% increase of as compared to US$ 147.4 million for the FY20.
- 4Q21 EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 210.2 million, compared to US$ 171.7 million in 4Q20. FY21 EBITDA including associates reached US$ 719.0 million; a significant increase as compared to US$ 403.0 million for the FY20.
- 4Q21 net income reached US$ 163.0 million, compared to a US$ 7.8 million net loss for the same period in 2020 excluding discontinued operations. Increased net income year on year is due to improved Cerro Verde results which were partially offset by one-off provision related to an early termination of contracts at Uchucchacua when operations were suspended. FY21 net income was US$ 124.8 million, compared to a US$ 83.5 million net loss in the FY20 excluding discontinued operations.
- 4Q21 exploration at operating units increased to US$ 15.5 million, from US$ 12.0 million in 4Q20; aligned with the Company's strategy to focus primarily on exploration. FY21 exploration at operating units increased to US$ 56.4 million, from US$ 28.0 million in FY20.
- 4Q21 capital expenditures were US$ 32.2 million, compared to US$ 38.0 million for the same period in 2020. FY21 capital expenditures reached US$ 90.7 million, compared to US$ 73.2 million in FY20 primarily related to US$ 13.9M in growth capex for San Gabriel as well as US$ 10.2M and US$ 19.5M in sustaining capex for Yumpag and El Brocal, respectively.
- Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) for the FY21 reflecting US$ 67.7 million in COVID-19 related expenses, compared to the US$ 30.5 million reported in FY20. Buenaventura expects to significantly reduce its COVID-19 expenses by updating related protocols, aligned with an increase in vaccinated workforce.
- Buenaventura's cash position reached US$ 377.0 million as of December 31, 2021, reflecting US$ 137 million in dividends received from Cerro Verde in FY21.
Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):
|
4Q21
|
4Q20
|
Var
|
FY21
|
FY20
|
Var
|
Total Revenues
|
253.3
|
236.1
|
7%
|
900.5
|
676.5
|
33%
|
Operating Income
|
-46.3
|
-16.4
|
181%
|
-66.0
|
-81.3
|
19%
|
EBITDA Direct Operations
|
62.9
|
59.1
|
6%
|
204.5
|
147.3
|
39%
|
EBITDA Including Affiliates
|
210.4
|
171.7
|
23%
|
719.2
|
402.8
|
79%
|
Profit (loss) from continuing operations
|
163.0
|
-7.8
|
N.A.
|
124.8
|
-83.5
|
N.A.
|
Net profit (loss)
|
-222.3
|
-70.3
|
216%
|
-262.8
|
-150.3
|
75%
|
Net profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|
-224.8
|
-60.0
|
275%
|
-264.1
|
-135.7
|
95%
|
EPS
|
-0.89
|
-0.24
|
275%
|
-1.04
|
-0.53
|
95%
(*) As of December 31, 2021, Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.
For a full version of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release, please visit: https://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas/reportes-trimestrales/2021
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022 to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Peru Time
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Toll Free US:
+1-844-282-4460
Toll International:
+1-412-317-5611
Passcode:
Ask to be joined into the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura's call.
Webcast:
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=OBtRIIB7
If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time:
Call Me Link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=&info=company-email&r=true&b=9
Passcode: 0727765
Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.
Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru: Tambomayo*, Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache.
The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.
For a printed version of the Company's 2020 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company's web site at www.buenaventura.com.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and related conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements including statements related to the Company's ability to manage its business and liquidity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's results of operations, including net revenues, earnings and cash flows, the Company's ability to reduce costs and capital spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic if needed, the Company's balance sheet, liquidity and inventory position throughout and following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's prospects for financial performance, growth and achievement of its long-term growth algorithm following the COVID-19 pandemic, future dividends and share repurchases.
This press release may also contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company's and Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to the Company's and Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
Company Website: www.buenaventura.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224006139/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.