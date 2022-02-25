KCC (KuCoin Community Chain) officially announced the launch of a $50M Ecosystem Accelerator Program.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005016/en/
KCC Launches a $50M Ecosystem Accelerator Program (Graphic: Business Wire)
The KCC Ecosystem Accelerator Program is the first ecosystem support plan launched by KCC in 2022. It aims to empower projects at different development phases and provide different levels of support.
According to KCC, the total incentive amount for the KCC ecosystem accelerator program stands at $50M. It aims to accelerate the development of the KCC ecosystem through a Developers Bounty, Project Contests/Hackathon, Project Incubation Funds, Liquidity Support, and Listing recommendations.
Leandre Niu, Head of KCC, said, "As an important part of KuCoin's decentralized business ecosystem, KCC will enter an explosive development phase in 2022. Thus, we would like to establish the KCC ecosystem efficiently and quickly through a series of ecosystem incentive plans. At the same time, we will continue to explore high-quality on-chain projects and hidden gems for KCS enthusiasts and KuCoin users while improving the ecosystem."
Sam Yao, Head of Operation for KCC, said, "The incentive plan is our top priority of work this year. We expect to continue enriching the on-chain ecosystem, providing KCC users with an excellent trading experience, and meeting the diverse investment demands of users. We welcome projects to deploy on KCC and participate in the incentive plan so that we can help build a prosperous on-chain ecosystem."
KCC will announce more details of the incentive plan soon, so please follow the KCC official website (https://www.kcc.io) and official social channels for updates.
About KCC
KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by the developer community of KCS and KuCoin, aiming to solve the network latency and high gas fees of Ethereum. KCC is Ethereum-based and compatible with EVM and smart contracts to provide community users and developers with a higher-speed, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experience.
Visit: https://www.kcc.io to view more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005016/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.