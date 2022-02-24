Mitsubishi Electric to Acquire U.S.-based Computer Protection Technology

Aiming to strengthen uninterruptible-power-supply business in North America
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that its U.S. subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) has formally agreed to acquire all shares of Computer Protection Technology, Inc. (CPT), headquartered in San Diego, California, aiming to expand its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) business in North America. Going forward, MEPPI and CPT will strengthen their respective business structures to provide highly reliable and professional one-stop services—from installation to maintenance—for UPS systems in the North American market.
Demand for UPS has been growing rapidly in parallel with rising needs for data centers due to the increasing popularization of cloud services, mobile devices and big data. Facility and service operators rely critically on stable UPS equipment operation and the ability of UPS providers to respond immediately to any emergency.
As a proven UPS maintenance company, CPT has long earned the trust of customers in the greater California area. By acquiring CPT, Mitsubishi Electric expects to leverage its newly broadened capabilities in order to grow its UPS business in the expanding North American market.
For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005454/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.