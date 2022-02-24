C3 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating C3.ai, Inc. on Behalf of C3 Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against C3.ai, Inc. ("C3" or the "Company") AI on behalf of C3 stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether C3 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 16, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report on C3, asserting that Spruce Point's research failed to corroborate various claims made by C3. Accordingly, the Spruce Point report concluded that there is a high probability that C3 is overstating its numbers of paying and active customers and has exaggerated its total addressable market.

On this news, C3's stock price fell $4.52 per share, or 14.21%, over the following trading sessions, closing at $21.19 per share on February 18, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired C3 shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005353/en/