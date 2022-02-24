Green Dot Announces Share Repurchase Program

Green Dot Corporation GDOT today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $100 million of common stock. The authorization is open ended.

"We are pleased to announce our board of directors has authorized a $100 million share buyback and believe this is an attractive way to deploy excess capital and enhance shareholder value," said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot. "With strong cash flow and a strong balance sheet, we can execute on this program while continuing to invest in future growth opportunities."

Green Dot may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The actual timing and amount of future repurchases are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors. The share repurchase program does not obligate Green Dot to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or terminated at any time by Green Dot at its discretion without prior notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of its executive officers and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Green Dot's business, results of operations and financial condition, the effectiveness of Green Dot's measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to stimulus funds and unemployment benefits, shifts in consumer behavior towards electronic payments, the impact of the U.S. presidential administration on, among other things, the regulation of financial institutions and corporate tax rates, inflationary pressures, the timing and impact of revenue growth activities, Green Dot's dependence on revenues derived from Walmart, impact of competition, Green Dot's reliance on retail distributors for the promotion of its products and services, demand for Green Dot's new and existing products and services, continued and improving returns from Green Dot's investments in strategic initiatives, potential difficulties in integrating operations of acquired entities and acquired technologies, Green Dot's ability to operate in a highly regulated environment, including with respect to any restrictions imposed on its business, changes to existing laws or regulations affecting Green Dot's operating methods or economics, Green Dot's reliance on third-party vendors, changes in credit card association or other network rules or standards, changes in card association and debit network fees or products or interchange rates, instances of fraud developments in the prepaid financial services industry that impact prepaid debit card usage generally, business interruption or systems failure, and Green Dot's involvement in litigation or investigations. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Green Dot's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are available on Green Dot's investor relations website at ir.greendot.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 24, 2022, and Green Dot assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation GDOT is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot's technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company's banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world's largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a "branchless bank." Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot's products and services, please visit http://www.greendot.com/

