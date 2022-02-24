Capri EGM Acquires R&D Build-to-Suit for National Resilience, a Biomanufacturing Company Contracted by the DOD, Harvard, and Moderna

Resilience's lab & research facility is adjacent to its manufacturing facility in Alachua, Florida, where it will develop a monoclonal antibody for the US Department of Defense.

Capri EGM, an investment company specializing in corporate build-to-suit and sale leaseback financing and the acquisition of income-generating life science, R&D, and logistics real estate, has funded and acquired a newly constructed, state-of-the-art lab and R&D facility for National Resilience Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption.

Ology Bioservices, a wholly owned subsidiary of Resilience, and the operator of the Lab & Research facility, has recently been awarded contract valued as much as $250 million by the Department of Defense for manufacturing development of a monoclonal antibody as a medical countermeasure (MCM) to botulinum neurotoxins (BoNT). Resilience also has a multi-year agreement to produce mNRA for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, a strategic multi-year R&D alliance with Harvard University to develop complex medicines, and a multi-product biomanufacturing development agreement with Takeda supporting their plasma-derived medicines portfolio.

The Resilience Lab & Research build-to-suit is strategically located in North Florida's Research and Life Science cluster near the University of Florida and the University of Florida's Innovate Sid Martin Biotech Incubator, the #1 ranked biotech incubator globally. The property is surrounded by a variety of other symbiotic high-tech uses including bioscience and medical product development, pharma compounding, and R&D firms. The proximity to the University of Florida, a top 5 ranked public university, provides a pipeline of talent and research opportunities.

Capri EGM confirms that life science and R&D corporate real estate remain high conviction themes for its ongoing build-to-suit program and investment activity and believes that these types of assets are among the biggest beneficiaries of the developing macroeconomic trends. Life science real estate capital markets activity set an all-time record in 2021, with investment volumes of $18.4 billion according to Newmark. Capri EGM believes the pandemic has only increased the need for these types of assets and has highlighted their importance. As Capri EGM looks to current investment, innovation-oriented markets with leading research universities will remain areas of focus for its investment activity as it believes these markets will continue to experience strong demand from corporations interested in participating in their local ecosystems.

National Resilience is a technology-focused manufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. The company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients' lives.

Shelby E. L. Pruett, Capri EGM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to protect our biopharmaceutical and overall supply chains from disruption and strengthen our country's ability to manufacture pharmaceuticals and develop treatments for potential future health risks. Resilience is a company on a mission to accomplish those objectives and we are happy to be part of supporting its infrastructure needs through the funding and acquisition of this build-to-suit facility. Life science, R&D, and logistics related real estate remain high conviction themes for our ongoing build-to-suit and investment programs as we believe that these types of assets will be among the biggest beneficiaries of the developing macroeconomic trends."

Capri EGM is an established real estate investment company specializing in corporate build-to-suit and sale leaseback financing and the acquisition of income generating logistics, life science, and R&D corporate real estate in high growth markets throughout the United States. Since 1992, Capri EGM's executive team and its predecessor organizations have acquired, originated, and managed over $10 billion in commercial real estate investments directly and through entity level investments. Please visit capri-egm.com for more information about Capri EGM.

