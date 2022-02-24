INDUS to Participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS"), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, will participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from March 7-9, 2022.
Michael Gamzon, the President and Chief Executive Office of INDUS, will give a company presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, on Wednesday, March 9, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The session will be broadcast live at https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/indus-realty-trust-inc-mar-2022. A recording will also be accessible for one year after the live presentation at the same link.
In connection with the conference, INDUS will also be sharing an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at ir.indusrt.com on Monday morning, March 7, 2022.
About INDUS
INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 36 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 5.4 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida in addition to several office/flex properties and undeveloped land.
