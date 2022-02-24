Granite Secures $23.8 Million Award for North Texas Watershed Upgrades

Granite GVA announced the award of three contracts totaling approximately $23.8 million by Ellis-Prairie Soil and Water Conservation District. Located in Ellis County, Texas, the first contract was included in Granite's fourth quarter 2021 CAP and the remaining two contracts are anticipated to be included in Granite's first quarter 2022 CAP.
Granite's scope of work includes the rehabilitation and upgrading of floodwater retarding structures at three sites. In total, these three projects include 178,000 CY of excavation, 51,000 CY of embankment, installation of principal spillway inlets, three labyrinth weir structures and accompanying 18" x 18" slide gates, associated pipework, irrigation, pollution control, and removal of water. The upgrades at each site will be integral in supporting the ongoing operations of the district's series of structures and dams, which are located throughout the county to help protect downstream areas from flooding after rain events and temporarily control rainfall runoff.
"Granite's work on these contracts will continue our role of constructing important dam structures and water resource projects in North Texas," said Matt Shepherd, Granite vice president of the Texas Region. "Our team is pleased with our ability to provide the best value on not just one, but three contracts. We look forward to collaborating on future work for this program for the Ellis-Prairie Soil and Water Conservation District."
The projects are underway and are expected to be completed in October of 2023.
About Granite
Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite GVA is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005160/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.