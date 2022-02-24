Granite Secures $23.8 Million Award for North Texas Watershed Upgrades

Granite GVA announced the award of three contracts totaling approximately $23.8 million by Ellis-Prairie Soil and Water Conservation District. Located in Ellis County, Texas, the first contract was included in Granite's fourth quarter 2021 CAP and the remaining two contracts are anticipated to be included in Granite's first quarter 2022 CAP.

Granite's scope of work includes the rehabilitation and upgrading of floodwater retarding structures at three sites. In total, these three projects include 178,000 CY of excavation, 51,000 CY of embankment, installation of principal spillway inlets, three labyrinth weir structures and accompanying 18" x 18" slide gates, associated pipework, irrigation, pollution control, and removal of water. The upgrades at each site will be integral in supporting the ongoing operations of the district's series of structures and dams, which are located throughout the county to help protect downstream areas from flooding after rain events and temporarily control rainfall runoff.

"Granite's work on these contracts will continue our role of constructing important dam structures and water resource projects in North Texas," said Matt Shepherd, Granite vice president of the Texas Region. "Our team is pleased with our ability to provide the best value on not just one, but three contracts. We look forward to collaborating on future work for this program for the Ellis-Prairie Soil and Water Conservation District."

The projects are underway and are expected to be completed in October of 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite GVA is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005160/en/