Crescent Energy Schedules Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Crescent Energy today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its full-year 2021 financial and operating results at 10 a.m. CT, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Company plans to release results after market close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The earnings release and presentation for the full-year 2021 results will be available on the company's website at https://ir.crescentenergyco.com.
Conference Call Information
Time: 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Conference Dial-In: 877-407-0989 / 201-389-0921 (Domestic / International)
Webcast Link: https://ir.crescentenergyco.com/events-presentations/
A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy is a well-capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states and substantial cash flow supported by a predictable base of production. Our core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy we have employed since 2011. The Company's mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns, operations and stewardship. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com.
