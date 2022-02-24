The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of C3.ai, Inc. (AI) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai" or the "Company") AI on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 16, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that C3.ai has exhibited a "pattern of exaggerated business claims," concluding that there is a high probability that C3 is overstating its numbers of paying and active customers and has exaggerated its total addressable market. Moreover, the report alleged that "there is a discrepancy in accounts receivables tied to Baker Hughes and a related increase in unbilled receivables, which suggest that C3.ai may be aggressively recognizing revenues from Baker Hughes."

On this news, C3.ai's stock fell $4.52, or 17.5%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $21.19 per share on February 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased C3.ai securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

