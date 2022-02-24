CLICK Announces Launch of Toad's Breath in Partnership with Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand, Tyson 2.0

CLICK™, a Southern California-based consumer lifestyle sublingual cannabis company, in partnership with Mike Tyson's cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, today announced the launch of Toad's Breath, the exclusive out-of-this-world, fast-acting cannabis mouth spray.
Toad's Breath harnesses the signature cerebral euphoria and full-body relaxation effects of Tyson 2.0's signature strain, The Toad, with CLICK's signature nano-emulsified, fast-acting formula and convenient on-the-go bottle. With 375mg per bottle, 5mg per spray, a delicious Orange Punch flavor, and effects in 7-8 minutes, Toad's Breath is ready to blast you off into another dimension.
"Tyson 2.0 is looking forward to partnering with CLICK, the #1 selling cannabis spray in California and a brand that shares our passion for delivering high quality cannabis products to consumers," said Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer, Tyson 2.0. "The Tyson 2.0 x CLICK collaboration offers everything fans love about The Toad line in an on-the-go spray. ‘Toad's Breath' packs a big punch with its quick hit, precise dosing and wellness benefits."
CLICK's line of 4 sprays, GO, RESTORE, CHILL, and DREAM, all serve as a healthier alternative to smoking. The executive and investor team behind CLICK includes a number of professional athletes, who have worked to make this element of CLICK a priority in the media and public eye. Toad's Breath is not only a new product for Tyson 2.0 enthusiasts, but aptly brings Mike Tyson into a power set of influential innovators.
"We've designed a cannabis product that's discreet, doseable, fast-acting, and tastes great. Whether the consumer is an athlete looking to get a boost, someone prepping for a meeting, or if you're just wanting to find the best alternative to smoking or edibles, CLICK is it," states CEO, Luke Stanton. "Toad's Breath potency and effects are destined for greatness from novices to heavy-hitters alike."
CLICK's award winning formula and design gives Tyson 2.0 enthusiasts a new way to consume their favorite strain.
About CLICK™
Founded in California, CLICK™ is an innovative leader in cannabis sublingual products as the #1 cannabis mouth spray in California. CLICK has won awards for their high-tech nanoemulsion formula and discreet, portable, doseable spray bottle. Their signature line of four effects – GO, RESTORE, CHILL, and DREAM – deliver a spot on 2.5mg single dose, with 200mg per bottle, great-tasting formulas, and a discreet bottle that fits in your pocket. Learn more and join CLICK Rewards by visiting clickoriginals.com/tyson.
About Tyson 2.0
Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224006102/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
