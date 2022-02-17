Cyvatar Presents "Love vs Fear: Why We Need a Security Revolution" at SXSW; Hosts "Cybrverse Experience" NFT Artscape Gallery and Immersive Event for Charity

SXSW Talk Demonstrates How and Why the Cybersecurity Sector Must Evolve; The Cybrverse Immersive Artscape Event Features Rising Visual and Musical Artists and Charitable NFT Gallery

Cyvatar, a transformative Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) company, will deliver, "Love vs Fear: Why We Need a Security Revolution," at Austin's SXSW conference on Wednesday, March 16, at 10:00am CT, shining new light on why the cybersecurity industry, after historic levels of investment and growth, continues to fail the vast majority of companies and organizations. The one-hour presentation by Cyvatar co-founders Corey White and Craig Goodwin offers a fresh and innovative perspective on what the future of cybersecurity should represent – founded on customer-centric solutions and services that lead with love and care instead of fear and doubt. White and Goodwin will explore how the future is bright for end-users and organizations in need of trustworthy cybersecurity solutions with ROI, and how it's time for the cybersecurity industry to come together and do better by our current and prospective customers by leading with love.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005348/en/

Cyvatar at SXSW (Graphic: Business Wire)

After the panel session, Cyvatar will celebrate SXSW and give back to the Austin community by hosting a charitable event in partnership with The Boys & Girls Club of Austin, "The Cybrverse Experience," a one-day experiential, richly immersive artscape event on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Hailed as a multi-dimensional, future reality where art, tech and love intersect for good, the Cybrverse includes multiple event activations, including:

The NFT Gallery featuring new works by up-and-coming digital artists

The Auction with a Purpose – a charity auction of Gallery NFTs to benefit The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area

Immersive artscape environmental experiences

Live performances by musical artist Alfiya Glow

Tilt Brush collaborative artwork and creative opportunities

Novelties from the future and give-back opportunities

The Cybrverse XR space

Virtual reality meditation experience with ZenVR

Open bar & light bites (evening hours only)

The Cybrverse Experience Gallery is open to all ages during preview hours, where attendees can view and purchase NFT art from 2:00pm – 6:00pm CT, Wednesday, March 16. The Cybrverse Experience & Social Mixer is open 6:00pm – 10:00pm to ages 21 and older, with food and bar beverages served courtesy of Cyvatar. A check will be presented to a representative from The Boys & Girls Club in the total amount of art sales during the social mixer.

Cyvatar co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer Corey White said: "SXSW is where better ideas come to light, and the cybersecurity sector is long overdue for some serious realignment of our priorities in serving our publics. A better cybersecurity posture is available, and it's more easily, affordably implementable than many sector gatekeepers would care to acknowledge."

"The Cybrverse explores and actually revels in what's possible, when intent, imagination and effort coalesce," said Cyvatar co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Craig Goodwin. "The SXSW talk ‘Love vs Fear: Why We Need a Security Revolution' applies those concepts to the strategy and practice of cybersecurity in ways that are accessible and affordable for every organization, at any level. The goal is moving the sector away from fearmongering and towards outcomes, helping more organizations and those they serve by democratizing cybersecurity."

Registration:

To register for Cyvatar's SXSW talk, "Love vs Fear: Why We Need a Security Revolution," visit: https://schedule.sxsw.com/2022/events/PP118696

To RSVP for the Cybrverse Experience event, visit: https://cyvatar.ai/sxsw/

About Cyvatar

Cyvatar is leading the future of cybersecurity with effortless, fully managed security subscriptions. As the first cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) provider, Cyvatar empowers our members to achieve successful security outcomes by providing the people, process, and technology required for cybersecurity success. Solution assessment, installation, configuration, remediation, and maintenance are all included in a fixed monthly subscription that members can cancel anytime. Cyvatar is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations around the world. Get effortless cybersecurity today at https://cyvatar.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005348/en/