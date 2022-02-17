Mednax Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Mednax, Inc. MD, and its affiliated practices operating as Pediatrix® Medical Group, the nation's leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.47 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.52.

For the 2021 fourth quarter, Mednax reported the following results from continuing operations:

Net revenue of $499 million;

Income from continuing operations of $68 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $81 million.

"Our fourth quarter results mark the end of a solid year, thanks to our focus on women's, newborns', and children's health," said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Mednax. "We strengthened our support for our affiliated practices, enhanced our efficiency, and made important investments to position ourselves for growth in pediatric primary and urgent care. Thus far in 2022, we have accelerated those investments, including our entry in Florida. Finally, we believe our recently completed refinancing transactions provide us with optimal financial flexibility and significantly reduced ongoing interest expense."

Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Mednax's net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $498.5 million, compared to $416.6 million for the prior-year period. Mednax's overall same-unit revenue increased by 17.6 percent, modestly complemented by net acquisition activity.

Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors increased by 11.3 percent for the 2021 fourth quarter as compared to the prior-year period. The net increase primarily reflects funds received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act; an approximately 230 basis point increase in the percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors; increases in contract and administrative fees; and modest improvements in managed care contracting. During the 2021 fourth quarter, the Company recorded $18.4 million of miscellaneous revenue from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act compared to $2.0 million in the prior year, which increased the Company's same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors by 4.1 percent.

Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume increased by 6.3 percent for the 2021 fourth quarter as compared to the prior-year period. Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in certain same-unit volume statistics for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2021. (Note: figures in the below table reflect contributions only to net patient service revenue and exclude other contributions to total same-unit revenue, including contract and administrative fees.)

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 Hospital-based patient services 8.7% 5.2% Office-based patient services 6.4% 9.8% Neonatology services (within hospital-based services): Total births 5.0% 2.5% Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) days 5.6% 3.4%

For the 2021 fourth quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $332.7 million, compared to $284.8 million for the prior-year period. This increase primarily reflects increases in variable incentive compensation, based on practice-level revenue and other financial results during the quarter, as well as acquisitions completed over the past year.

For the 2021 fourth quarter, general and administrative expenses were $59.0 million, as compared to $54.7 million for the prior-year period.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, transformational and restructuring related expenses totaled $3.1 million, compared to $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021 predominantly related to contract termination fees, including as part of the Company's transition to a third-party revenue cycle management provider.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and transformational and restructuring related expenses, was $81.0 million for the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $58.3 million for the prior-year period. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Investment and other income was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease primarily reflects the reduced reimbursement received related to the transition services being provided to the buyer of the Company's former anesthesiology medical group.

Interest expense was $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $27.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease primarily reflects the Company's January 2021 redemption of its $750 million in outstanding principle amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes").

Mednax generated income from continuing operations of $40.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the 2021 fourth quarter, based on a weighted average 86.2 million shares outstanding. This compares with income from continuing operations of $4.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the 2020 fourth quarter, based on a weighted average 85.1 million shares outstanding.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.52, compared to $0.25 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For these periods, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted income from continuing operations per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and transformational and restructuring related expenses. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EPS by $0.10 for the 2021 fourth quarter.

Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Year Ended December 31, 2021

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mednax generated revenue from continuing operations of $1.91 billion, compared to $1.73 billion in the prior-year period. For 2021, the Company recorded $26 million of miscellaneous revenue from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act compared to $22 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $265.5 million, compared to $219.9 million for the prior year. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $14.3 million for the prior year. Mednax generated income from continuing operations of $108.0 million, or $1.26 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, based on a weighted average 85.8 million shares outstanding, which compares to loss from continuing operations of $9.6 million, or $0.11 per share, based on a weighted average 83.4 million shares outstanding for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.63, compared to $0.95 in the same period of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021 Adjusted EPS also excludes the loss on early extinguishment of debt and gain on sale of building.

Financial Position and Cash Flow – Continuing Operations

Mednax had cash and cash equivalents of $387 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.12 billion on December 31, 2020, and net accounts receivable were $302 million. As previously disclosed, Mednax used $764 million in cash in January 2021 to redeem its $750 million 2023 Notes, including cash premiums and accrued interest.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Mednax generated cash from continuing operations of $75.0 million, compared to $82.2 million fourth the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting decreases in cash flow from changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses and accounts receivable, partially offset by improved results. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company used $10.4 million to fund practice acquisitions and $3.2 million in capital expenditures.

At December 31, 2021, Mednax had no outstanding borrowings under its $600 million revolving credit facility and had total debt outstanding of $1.0 billion, consisting solely of its 6.25% senior notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes"), and net debt of $613 million.

Subsequent Event – Refinancing Transactions

Subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2021, Mednax issued $400 million in 5.375% senior notes due 2030, the proceeds of which were used, together with a new $450 million revolving credit facility, a new $250 million term A loan and cash on hand, to redeem its $1.0 billion in outstanding principle amount of the 2027 Senior Notes and pay related fees and expenses. After reflecting these transactions, the Company's total debt outstanding was $750 million.

Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include the operating results of the Company's former anesthesiology and radiology medical groups as well as adjustments to the losses on sale for relevant periods.

Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.

Preliminary 2022 Outlook

On a preliminary basis, Mednax anticipates that its 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, will be at least $270 million. This outlook does not reflect any additional funds from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act, which favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

Mednax, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 498,530 $ 416,630 $ 1,911,191 $ 1,733,951 Operating expenses: Practice salaries and benefits 332,671 284,772 1,297,477 1,193,940 Practice supplies and other operating expenses 27,956 24,235 100,472 90,690 General and administrative expenses 58,981 54,671 263,357 248,947 Gain on sale of building — — (7,280 ) — Depreciation and amortization 7,859 7,692 32,147 28,441 Transformational and restructuring related expenses 3,058 12,955 22,100 73,801 Total operating expenses 430,525 384,325 1,708,273 1,635,819 Income from operations 68,005 32,305 202,918 98,132 Investment and other income 1,823 4,849 13,652 17,913 Interest expense (16,603 ) (27,302 ) (68,722 ) (110,482 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (14,532 ) — Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 290 504 1,912 1,585 Total non-operating expenses (14,490 ) (21,949 ) (67,690 ) (90,984 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 53,515 10,356 135,228 7,148 Income tax provision (13,239 ) (5,869 ) (27,241 ) (16,728 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 40,276 4,487 107,987 (9,580 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 7,234 (68,783 ) 22,950 (786,908 ) Net income (loss) 47,510 (64,296 ) 130,937 (796,488 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 — 27 — Net income (loss) attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 47,516 $ (64,296 ) $ 130,964 $ (796,488 ) Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted): Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.47 $ 0.05 $ 1.26 $ (0.11 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 0.08 $ (0.81 ) $ 0.27 $ (9.44 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 0.55 $ (0.76 ) $ 1.53 $ (9.55 ) Weighted average common shares 86,245 85,082 85,828 83,395

Mednax, Inc. Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Mednax, Inc. (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 40,282 $ 4,487 $ 108,014 $ (9,580 ) Interest expense 16,603 27,302 68,722 110,482 Gain on sale of building — — (7,280 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 14,532 — Income tax provision 13,239 5,869 27,241 16,728 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,859 7,692 32,147 28,441 Transformational and restructuring related expenses 3,058 12,955 22,100 73,801 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 81,041 $ 58,305 $ 265,476 $ 219,872

Mednax, Inc. Reconciliation of Diluted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations per Share to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS") (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 86,245 85,082 Income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 40,282 $ 0.47 $ 4,487 $ 0.05 Adjustments (1): Amortization (net of tax of $593 and $662) 1,780 0.02 1,986 0.02 Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $1,005 and $731) 3,015 0.03 2,191 0.03 Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $764 and $3,239) 2,294 0.03 9,716 0.12 Net impact from discrete tax events (2,672 ) (0.03 ) 2,661 0.03 Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 44,699 $ 0.52 $ 21,041 $ 0.25

(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 85,828 83,395 Income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 108,014 $ 1.26 $ (9,580 ) $ (0.11 ) Adjustments (1): Amortization (net of tax of $2,643 and $2,294) 7,928 0.09 6,882 0.08 Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $4,742 and $5,281) 14,226 0.16 15,843 0.19 Transformational and restructuring related expenses (net of tax of $5,525 and $18,450) 16,575 0.19 55,351 0.66 Gain on sale of building (net of tax of $1,820) (5,460 ) (0.06 ) — — Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax of $3,633) 10,899 0.13 — — Net impact from discrete tax events (12,156 ) (0.14 ) 10,541 0.13 Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 140,026 $ 1.63 $ 79,037 $ 0.95

(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Mednax, Inc. Balance Sheet Highlights (in thousands) (Unaudited) ﻿ As of

December 31, 2021 As of

December 31, 2020 Assets: ﻿ ﻿ Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,391 $ 1,123,843 Investments 99,715 104,870 Accounts receivable, net 301,775 241,931 Other current assets 51,683 78,704 Intangible assets, net 21,565 26,642 Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets 65,461 55,972 Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment 1,794,956 1,715,986 Total assets $ 2,722,546 $ 3,347,948 Liabilites and equity: ﻿ ﻿ Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 394,118 $ 423,183 Total debt, net 1,004,748 1,744,805 Operating lease liabilities 61,080 59,903 Other liabilities 365,908 372,340 Total liabilities 1,825,854 2,600,231 Total equity 896,692 747,717 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,722,546 $ 3,347,948

Mednax, Inc. Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Mednax, Inc. (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Income from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 100,000 Interest expense 36,000 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 57,000 Income tax provision 43,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 34,000 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Mednax, Inc. $ 270,000

