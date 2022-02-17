Genesis Energy, L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL today announced its fourth quarter results.

We generated the following financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021:

Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $68.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $85.2 million for the same period in 2020.

Cash Flows from Operating Activities of $95.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2020.

Total Segment Margin of $155.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Available Cash before Reserves to common unitholders of $51.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which provided 2.80X coverage for the quarterly distribution of $0.15 per common unit attributable to the fourth quarter.

We declared cash distributions on our preferred units of $0.7374 for each preferred unit, which equates to a cash distribution of approximately $18.7 million and is reflected as a reduction to Available Cash before Reserves to common unitholders.

Adjusted EBITDA of $140.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $594.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and a bank leverage ratio of 4.99X, both calculated in accordance with our senior secured credit agreement and discussed further in this release.

Grant Sims, CEO of Genesis Energy, said, "As we stated at the beginning of the year, 2021 was expected to be a year of transition as our businesses recovered from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented hurricane season of 2020. We did in fact see our businesses begin to recover and our financial performance for 2021 was in line with our expectations.

Importantly, during this transition year, we took steps to significantly enhance the partnership's financial flexibility to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. Earlier in the year, we were successful in refinancing our senior secured credit facility and extended its maturity into 2024. In the fourth quarter, we were successful in selling a 36% minority interest in our CHOPS oil pipeline system for gross proceeds of approximately $418 million. We used these proceeds to pay down debt, and were able to exit the year with a leverage ratio, calculated consistent with our senior secured credit facility, of 4.99 times. Additionally, we exited the year with over $600 million of undrawn commitments under our senior secured credit facility. This represents ample liquidity for us to capitalize on the economically attractive opportunities in front of us, including the completion of the expansion of our Granger soda ash facility.

As we look forward to 2022, we are very excited about the continuing recovery and the future trajectory of our businesses. While we will go into more detail below, our two largest businesses are expected to meaningfully improve in 2022 as compared to the past several years. Because of the increasingly tight conditions in the world soda ash market, we expect realized prices in 2022 to be at or above those we realized in 2019, or pre-pandemic. This recovery in pricing, in our mind, is at least one year ahead of schedule, based upon our previous expectations and taking into account the caps and collars we have in place for a significant percentage of our sales contracts. We are also excited because we believe that 2022 will be a year of dramatically increasing volumes out of the deepwater Gulf of Mexico as Kings Quay and Argos begin ramping up production. We expect the contribution from offshore to increase around 10% year over year, even after our sale of a minority interest in CHOPS. As a result, we are rolling out initial guidance for 2022 of total Segment Margin expected in the $620-$640 million range and Adjusted EBITDA(1) expected in the $565-$585 million range. Both preceding ranges reflect zero payments from our legacy CO 2 pipeline business (which totaled $70 million in 2021), a 64% ownership interest in CHOPS for the entire year and have no add-backs or pro forma adjustments as allowed under our senior secured credit facility to determine covenant compliance and/or pricing thereunder.

I'll quickly turn to our individual segments with a focus on future periods as opposed to spending much time dwelling on the past.

During the quarter, our offshore pipeline transportation segment performed in line with our expectations despite the extended downtime we incurred on our Poseidon oil pipeline as a result of third party onshore facilities being without power for an extended period of time following Hurricane Ida. We believe that our two large upstream developments are now just months away from achieving first production. Both the Argos and Kings Quay floating production systems have been anchored in place in the Gulf of Mexico and both are working to achieve first production soon and anticipate ramping production up to their design capacities of some 80,000 barrels a day and 140,000 barrels a day, respectively, as we move through 2022 and into 2023. Activity levels in and around our assets continue to be exciting in terms of future opportunities to provide midstream services to the upstream community in the Gulf of Mexico. We would expect the midpoint of Segment Margin for our offshore pipeline transportation segment to be approximately $345 million in 2022, which reflects our sale of a 36% minority interest in CHOPS and also represents a full ten days of hurricane related downtime as opposed to our historical practice of anticipating an average of seven days of interruption.

The demand for soda ash continues to improve through a combination of a recovery in global economic activity along with the various tailwinds associated with the energy transition and its applications for solar panels and lithium batteries. This rapidly increasing demand coupled with, as a practical matter, a net decrease in supply provides a favorable environment for price redetermination for volumes to be sold in 2022. As such, we anticipate our weighted average realized price in 2022, even after taking into account the caps and collars under a significant percentage of our multi-year sales agreements, to actually exceed the weighted average price we realized in 2019, prior to any of the temporary demand destruction associated with the pandemic.

We see nothing on the horizon to significantly alter this higher priced environment. Demand growth with flat supply will always drive prices higher. Additionally, the costs associated with synthetic producers have dramatically increased, both on an absolute and relative basis when compared to natural producers' costs, again providing a constructive backdrop for soda ash prices. Based on this expectation of market conditions, we have made the decision to restart our original Granger production facility and its roughly 500,000 tons of annual production in the first quarter of 2023. The Granger expansion, representing an incremental 700,000 tons or so of annual production remains on schedule and on budget for first production in the third quarter of 2023.

Our legacy refinery services business, which happens to be one of the most, if not in fact the most, eco-friendly methods to deal with sulfur entrained in the crude oil consumed at a refinery, continues to meet our financial performance expectations. It continues to benefit from copper's role in the energy transition, where the majority of our resultant, sulfur removal by-product is used. Our industry leading position in this business combined with our world-class soda ash operations are expected to produce total Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services Segment Margin in 2022 of approximately $210 million, at our midpoint.

Market conditions in our marine transportation segment continue to improve. As refinery utilization continues to recover, as heavy/light differentials return to historical norms, and as the effects of net equipment retirements are felt industry wide, we expect utilization rates and spot and term day rates to continue to recover and in fact accelerate as we move through 2022. As a result, we expect the Segment Margin for our marine transportation segment, as we have historically presented it, to be approximately $50 million at the midpoint of our expectations for 2022.

In our onshore facilities and transportation segment, we completed our exit from the CO 2 pipeline business at the end of 2021. As a result, our 2022 Segment Margin will have no contribution from that exited business, which represented $70 million in last year's results, given how our exit was structured. We would expect the midpoint of Segment Margin for our onshore facilities and transportation segment to total approximately $25 million in 2022, which will start out relatively small on a quarterly basis and accelerate through the year as we expect increasing utilization of our assets.

In summary, as we get 2020 and 2021 in our rear view mirror, we remain very excited with the expected improving financial results of our market leading businesses and continue to have a definite line of sight of $700-$800 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA in coming years, even after the sale of a minority interest in CHOPS. This outlook highlights the resiliency of our businesses and demonstrates the tremendous operating leverage we have to overall improving market conditions. The management team and board of directors remain steadfast in our commitment to build long-term value for all of our stakeholders, and we believe the decisions we are making reflect this commitment and our confidence in Genesis moving forward.

I would once again like to recognize our entire workforce for their efforts and unwavering commitment to safe and responsible operations. I'm proud to be associated with each and every one of you."

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information necessary for quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available to us without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of providing the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA without directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such non-GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

Financial Results

Segment Margin

Variances between the fourth quarter of 2021 (the "2021 Quarter") and the fourth quarter of 2020 (the "2020 Quarter") in these components are explained below.

Segment Margin results for the 2021 Quarter and 2020 Quarter were as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Offshore pipeline transportation $ 74,140 $ 52,304 Sodium minerals and sulfur services 45,210 40,726 Onshore facilities and transportation 26,312 36,642 Marine transportation 9,972 7,331 Total Segment Margin $ 155,634 $ 137,003

Offshore pipeline transportation Segment Margin for the 2021 Quarter increased $21.8 million, or 42%, from the 2020 Quarter primarily due to higher overall volumes on our crude oil and natural gas pipeline systems as a result of less unplanned downtime in the 2021 Quarter. During the 2020 Quarter, our offshore pipeline transportation segment experienced continued downtime and interruption from weather events, including Hurricanes Delta and Zeta, as a result of producers shutting in and us taking the necessary safety precautions to remove all personnel from the platforms that we operate and maintain. In addition to the majority of our assets being shut in for approximately 15 days during the 2020 Quarter, our CHOPS pipeline, although not damaged, was out of service beginning on August 26, 2020 (and for the full 2020 Quarter) due to damage at a junction platform that the CHOPS pipeline goes up and over. During the 2020 Quarter, we were able to successfully divert all CHOPS volumes to our 64% owned Poseidon oil pipeline system, but continued to incur our fixed costs associated with the CHOPS pipeline in addition to incremental operating costs we had to incur as a result of regulatory inspections and maintenance to return our assets to service. During the 2021 Quarter, while we did have some effects to our Segment Margin as a result of our Poseidon pipeline being down for part of September as a result of Hurricane Ida and certain onshore delivery constraints (as the distributions we received during the 2021 Quarter relate to business activities from September to November), the impacts were not as significant as those from the 2020 Quarter. The 2021 Quarter included normal activities on our CHOPS pipeline as well as less interruption across our infrastructure relative to the 2020 Quarter. This overall increase in activity was partially offset by our divestiture of a 36% minority interest in CHOPS on November 17, 2021, and thus, 36% of the results of CHOPS were attributable to our noncontrolling interests subsequent to the transaction date.

Sodium minerals and sulfur services Segment Margin for the 2021 Quarter increased $4.5 million, or 11%. This increase is primarily due to higher NaHS volumes in our refinery services business and more favorable export pricing in our Alkali Business. In our refinery services business, our NaHS sales volumes increased during the 2021 Quarter as demand has continued to recover and return to its pre-pandemic levels over the last twelve months due to the re-opening of economies, specifically from our mining customers in Peru. In our Alkali Business, we continued to produce at a high rate at our Westvaco facility during the 2021 Quarter. Additionally, we saw continued improvements in export pricing in the 2021 Quarter relative to the 2020 Quarter and sequentially from the first nine months of 2021, which is evidence that the supply and demand balance is becoming more aligned.

Onshore facilities and transportation Segment Margin for the 2021 Quarter decreased $10.3 million, or 28%. This decrease is primarily due to lower cash receipts from Denbury associated with our previously owned NEJD pipeline. On October 30, 2020, we reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Denbury Inc. to transfer to it the ownership of our remaining CO 2 assets, including the NEJD and Free State pipelines, included within our onshore facilities and transportation segment. As a part of the agreement, we received $22.5 million in cash proceeds for the Free State pipeline (which is included in segment margin during the 2020 Quarter) and we received $17.5 million in the 2021 Quarter for the remaining principal payment associated with our previously owned NEJD pipeline. Additionally, we had lower contracted minimum volume commitments with our main customer associated with our Baton Rouge corridor assets (including rail, terminal and pipeline) as these commitments stepped down during 2021.

Marine transportation Segment Margin for the 2021 Quarter increased $2.6 million, or 36%. This increase is primarily attributable to higher utilization in both our inland and offshore barge businesses, partially offset by slightly lower day rates in our inland business during the 2021 Quarter. Lower refinery utilization in the Midwest and Gulf Coast significantly impacted and caused pressure on both the day rates and utilization within our inland barge operation. While we have begun to see slight improvements, we have continued to enter into short term contracts (less than a year) in both the inland and offshore markets because we believe the day rates currently being offered by the market have yet to fully recover.

Other Components of Net Income

We recorded Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $68.3 million in the 2021 Quarter compared to Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $85.2 million in the 2020 Quarter.

Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. in the 2021 Quarter was impacted by: (i) higher segment margin of $18.6 million, relative to the 2020 Quarter (which was inclusive of $22.5 million associated with cash receipts from the sale of our Free State pipeline and included in the 2020 Quarter's segment margin); (ii) an unrealized (non-cash) gain from the valuation of the embedded derivative associated with our Class A Convertible Preferred Units of $0.2 million in the 2021 Quarter compared to an unrealized (non-cash) loss of $18.3 million during the 2020 Quarter recorded within "Other expense, net"; and (iii) lower expense of $22.0 million as the 2020 Quarter included a loss on sale of assets. These increases were offset by: (i) higher depreciation, depletion and amortization of $35.7 million in the 2021 Quarter primarily as a result of changes in estimates associated with certain of our non-core asset retirement obligations; (ii) higher general and administrative costs of $11.2 million during the 2021 Quarter as a result of increased transaction costs associated with our sale of a 36% minority interest in CHOPS; (iii) lower equity in earnings of equity investees of approximately $10.1 million as a result of lower volumes transported on the Poseidon pipeline during the 2021 Quarter; and (iv) higher interest expense of $4.9 million during the 2021 Quarter.

Earnings Conference Call

We will broadcast our Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event and remain available on our website for 30 days. There is no charge to access the event.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis' operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis' operations are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 581,581 $ 453,140 $ 2,125,476 $ 1,824,655 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Costs of sales and operating expenses 462,925 377,853 1,678,849 1,415,500 General and administrative expenses 22,241 11,062 61,185 56,920 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 108,771 73,112 309,746 295,322 Impairment expense — — — 280,826 Loss on sale of assets — 22,045 — 22,045 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (12,356 ) (30,932 ) 75,696 (245,958 ) Equity in earnings of equity investees 12,715 22,803 57,898 64,019 Interest expense (56,786 ) (51,884 ) (233,724 ) (209,779 ) Other expense, net (2,063 ) (20,383 ) (36,232 ) (7,269 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (58,490 ) (80,396 ) (136,362 ) (398,987 ) Income tax expense (500 ) (752 ) (1,670 ) (1,327 ) NET LOSS (58,990 ) (81,148 ) (138,032 ) (400,314 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,513 ) (289 ) (1,637 ) (251 ) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (7,759 ) (3,719 ) (25,398 ) (16,113 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. $ (68,262 ) $ (85,156 ) $ (165,067 ) $ (416,678 ) Less: Accumulated distributions attributable to Class A Convertible Preferred Units (18,684 ) (18,684 ) (74,736 ) (74,736 ) NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (86,946 ) $ (103,840 ) $ (239,803 ) $ (491,414 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT: Basic and Diluted $ (0.71 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (1.96 ) $ (4.01 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE OUTSTANDING COMMON UNITS: Basic and Diluted 122,579,218 122,579,218 122,579,218 122,579,218

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. OPERATING DATA - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Offshore Pipeline Transportation Segment Crude oil pipelines (Bbls/day unless otherwise noted): CHOPS(2) 224,982 — (1) 189,904 133,977 Poseidon(3) 240,995 355,340 263,169 290,600 Odyssey(3) 99,375 125,237 114,128 119,145 GOPL 8,702 5,485 7,826 4,154 Offshore crude oil pipelines total 574,054 486,062 575,027 547,876 Natural gas transportation volumes (MMBtus/day)(3) 393,234 286,535 345,870 324,395 Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services Segment NaHS (dry short tons sold) 29,565 27,299 114,292 107,428 Soda Ash volumes (short tons sold) 772,704 775,920 2,994,507 2,781,926 NaOH (caustic soda) volumes (dry short tons sold)(4) 20,436 19,723 84,278 77,274 Onshore Facilities and Transportation Segment Crude oil pipelines (Bbls/day): Texas(5) 81,812 37,701 65,918 62,213 Jay 7,374 8,942 7,941 8,443 Mississippi 5,310 5,735 5,206 5,638 Louisiana 30,494 25,913 44,564 57,543 Onshore crude oil pipelines total 124,990 78,291 123,629 133,837 Free State - CO 2 Pipeline (Mcf/day)(6) — 60,436 — 101,845 Crude oil and petroleum products sales (Bbls/day) 24,082 30,946 24,239 27,073 Rail unload volumes (Bbls/day)(7) 847 27,016 11,782 32,174 Marine Transportation Segment Inland Fleet Utilization Percentage(8) 94.7 % 56.8 % 81.9 % 77.8 % Offshore Fleet Utilization Percentage(8) 97.8 % 89.7 % 95.9 % 95.4 %

(1) Our CHOPS pipeline was out of service from August 26, 2020 to February 4, 2021 and had no volumes during this period due to damage at a junction platform that the CHOPS pipeline goes up and over. We were able to divert all volumes during this period onto our 64% owned Poseidon oil pipeline. (2) On November 17, 2021, we sold a 36% minority interest in our CHOPS pipeline. Volumes for our CHOPS pipeline are presented on a 100% basis. (3) Volumes for our equity method investees are presented on a 100% basis. We own 64% of Poseidon and 29% of Odyssey, as well as equity interests in various other entities. (4) Caustic soda sales volumes include volumes sold from our alkali and refinery services businesses. (5) Our Texas pipeline and infrastructure is a destination point for many pipeline systems in the Gulf of Mexico, including our CHOPS pipeline. Volumes during the 2020 Quarter were impacted as a result of the CHOPS pipeline being out of service as well as increased downtime throughout the Gulf of Mexico infrastructure as a result of the unprecedented 2020 hurricane season. (6) We sold our Free State pipeline on October 30, 2020. (7) Indicates total barrels for which fees were charged for unloading at all rail facilities. (8) Utilization rates are based on a 365 day year, as adjusted for planned downtime and dry-docking.

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (in thousands, except units) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 24,992 $ 27,018 Accounts receivable - trade, net 400,334 392,465 Inventories 77,958 99,877 Other current assets 39,200 60,809 Total current assets 542,484 580,169 Fixed assets and mineral leaseholds, net of accumulated depreciation and depletion 4,461,190 4,403,909 Equity investees 294,050 319,068 Intangible assets, net of amortization 127,063 128,742 Goodwill 301,959 301,959 Right of use assets, net 140,796 153,925 Other assets, net of amortization 38,259 45,847 Total assets $ 5,905,801 $ 5,933,619 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Accounts payable - trade $ 264,316 $ 198,433 Accrued liabilities 232,623 184,978 Total current liabilities 496,939 383,411 Senior secured credit facility 49,000 643,700 Senior unsecured notes, net of debt issuance costs 2,930,505 2,750,016 Deferred tax liabilities 14,297 13,317 Other long-term liabilities 434,925 393,018 Total liabilities 3,925,666 4,183,462 Mezzanine capital: Class A Convertible Preferred Units 790,115 790,115 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 259,568 141,194 Partners' capital: Common unitholders 641,313 829,326 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,607 ) (9,365 ) Noncontrolling interests 294,746 (1,113 ) Total partners' capital 930,452 818,848 Total liabilities, mezzanine capital and partners' capital $ 5,905,801 $ 5,933,619 Common Units Data: Total common units outstanding 122,579,218 122,579,218

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO SEGMENT MARGIN - UNAUDITED (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. $ (68,262 ) $ (85,156 ) Corporate general and administrative expenses 22,898 9,297 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 107,550 73,841 Interest expense 56,786 51,884 Income tax expense 500 752 Loss on sale of assets — 22,045 Provision for leased items no longer in use — 723 Cancellation of debt income — (6,768 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption value adjustments(1) 7,759 3,719 Plus (minus) Select Items, net(2) 28,403 66,666 Segment Margin(3) $ 155,634 $ 137,003

(1) Includes distributions paid in kind (PIK) attributable to the period and accretion on the redemption feature. (2) Refer to additional detail of Select Items later in this press release. (3) See definition of Segment Margin later in this press release.

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND AVAILABLE CASH BEFORE RESERVES- UNAUDITED (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. $ (68,262 ) $ (85,156 ) Interest expense 56,786 51,884 Income tax expense 500 752 Loss on sale of assets — 22,045 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 107,550 73,841 EBITDA 96,574 63,366 Redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption value adjustments(1) 7,759 3,719 Plus (minus) Select Items, net(2) 36,323 67,541 Adjusted EBITDA 140,656 134,626 Maintenance capital utilized(3) (13,500 ) (11,533 ) Interest expense (56,786 ) (51,884 ) Cash tax expense (150 ) (100 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders(4) (18,684 ) (18,684 ) Available Cash before Reserves(5) $ 51,536 $ 52,425

(1) Includes PIK distributions attributable to the period and accretion on the redemption feature. (2) Refer to additional detail of Select Items later in this press release. (3) Maintenance capital expenditures in the 2021 Quarter and 2020 Quarter were $26.8 million and $34.4 million, respectively. Our maintenance capital expenditures are principally associated with our alkali and marine transportation businesses. (4) Distributions to preferred unitholders attributable to the 2021 Quarter were paid on February 14, 2022 to unitholders of record at close of business on January 31, 2022. (5) Represents the Available Cash before Reserves to common unitholders.

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED EBITDA - UNAUDITED (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $ 95,594 $ 1,117 Adjustments to reconcile net cash flows from operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest Expense 56,786 51,884 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs and premium (4,474 ) (5,095 ) Effects of available cash from equity method investees not included in operating cash flows 2,900 2,397 Net effect of changes in components of operating assets and liabilities (23,587 ) 33,519 Non-cash effect of long-term incentive compensation plans (3,672 ) 887 Expenses related to business development activities and growth projects(1) 7,308 861 Differences in timing of cash receipts for certain contractual arrangements(2) 8,080 11,668 Loss on debt extinguishment(3) — 8,250 Cancellation of debt income — 6,768 Distribution from unrestricted subsidiaries not included in operating cash flows(4) — 22,500 Other items, net 1,721 (130 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,656 $ 134,626

(1) Represents transaction costs relating to certain merger, acquisition, divestiture, transition, and financing transactions incurred in advance of the associated transaction. (2) Includes the difference in timing of cash receipts from customers during the period and the revenue we recognize in accordance with GAAP on our related contracts. For purposes of our non-GAAP measures, we add those amounts in the period of payment and deduct them in the period in which GAAP recognizes them. (3) The 2020 Quarter includes the transaction costs and write-off of the unamortized issuance costs associated with the tender of our 6.00% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2023 (our "2023 Notes"). (4) The 2020 Quarter includes the distribution from our Free State pipeline of $22.5 million, which is defined as an unrestricted subsidiary under our senior secured credit agreement, and is included in our cash flows from investing activities.

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. ADJUSTED DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA RATIO - UNAUDITED (in thousands) December 31, 2021 Senior secured credit facility $ 49,000 Senior unsecured notes, net of debt issuance costs 2,930,505 Less: Outstanding inventory financing sublimit borrowings (9,700 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (5,090 ) Adjusted Debt(1) $ 2,964,715 Pro Forma LTM December 31, 2021 Consolidated EBITDA (per our senior secured credit facility) $ 576,229 Consolidated EBITDA adjustments(2) 18,043 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (per our senior secured credit facility)(3) $ 594,272 Adjusted Debt-to-Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA 4.99X

(1) We define Adjusted Debt as the amounts outstanding under our senior secured credit facility and senior unsecured notes (including any unamortized premiums, discounts, or issuance costs) less the amount outstanding under our inventory financing sublimit, and less cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of the period from our restricted subsidiaries. (2) This amount reflects adjustments we are permitted to make under our senior secured credit facility for purposes of calculating compliance with our leverage ratio. It includes a pro rata portion of projected future annual EBITDA of approximately $39 million associated with material organic growth projects, which is calculated based on the percentage of capital expenditures incurred to date relative to the expected budget multiplied by the total annual contractual minimum cash commitments we expect to receive as a result of the project. Additionally, it includes the pro forma adjustments to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (using historical amounts in the test period) associated with our sale of a 36% interest in CHOPS. This adjustment may not be indicative of future results. (3) Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA for the four-quarter period ending with the most recent quarter, as calculated under our senior secured credit facility.

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. Although we believe that our expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our goals will be achieved. Actual results may vary materially. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to future financial and operating results and compliance with our credit facility covenants, the timing and anticipated benefits of the Kings Quay and Argos developments, our expectations regarding our Granger expansion, the expected performance of our other projects and business segments and the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and our strategy and plans, are forward-looking statements, and historical performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. Those forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside our control, that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for products (which may be affected by the actions of OPEC and other oil exporting nations) and a reduction in demand for our services resulting in further impairments of our assets, the continued spread of disease (including Covid-19), the timing and success of business development efforts and other uncertainties, and the realized benefits of the preferred equity investment in Alkali Holdings Company, LLC by affiliates of Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP or our ability to comply with the Granger transaction agreements and maintain control and ownership of our Alkali Business. Those and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks that may affect those forward-looking statements are described more fully in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings, including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

