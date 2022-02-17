Insights on the Biosimilar Global Market to 2027 - by Molecule, Manufacturing Type, Indication and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.

This market is currently being driven by a number of factors such as patent expires of blockbuster biological drugs, lower prices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and cost-saving initiatives from governments and third-party payers.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Biosimilars, also known as follow-on biologics, refers to a biotherapeutic product which is highly similar to a reference biologic drug. It is produced using living organisms or cells and has a complex molecular structure. When the patent of a biologic drug expires, manufacturers resort to the approval from the regulatory authorities so as to start the production of biosimilars. For being labelled as a biosimilar, a biological drug should be proved similar in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. In comparison with generic drugs, biosimilars are expensive as their production process is more complex and requires higher investment in research and development

Over the years, the patents of several blockbuster biologic drugs have expired and a number of blockbuster drugs are further expected to lose patent protection in the coming years. This is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in the near future

Cost-saving initiatives undertaken by governments and third-party payers have encouraged the use of biosimilars over branded biologics, thereby propelling the demand of biosimilars

Some of the other factors bolstering the demand for biosimilars include cost-effectiveness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as autoimmune diseases and cancer) and growing geriatric population

There are some factors hampering the biosimilars market growth. This includes negative perception from physicians, patent extensions, lower price differential compared to small-molecule generics, etc

