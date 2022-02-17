Insights on the Biosimilar Global Market to 2027 - by Molecule, Manufacturing Type, Indication and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Teva
- Celltrion
- Merck & Co
- Samsung Bioepis
- Eli Lilly
- Biocon
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Amgen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
This market is currently being driven by a number of factors such as patent expires of blockbuster biological drugs, lower prices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and cost-saving initiatives from governments and third-party payers.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Biosimilars, also known as follow-on biologics, refers to a biotherapeutic product which is highly similar to a reference biologic drug. It is produced using living organisms or cells and has a complex molecular structure. When the patent of a biologic drug expires, manufacturers resort to the approval from the regulatory authorities so as to start the production of biosimilars. For being labelled as a biosimilar, a biological drug should be proved similar in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. In comparison with generic drugs, biosimilars are expensive as their production process is more complex and requires higher investment in research and development
Over the years, the patents of several blockbuster biologic drugs have expired and a number of blockbuster drugs are further expected to lose patent protection in the coming years. This is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in the near future
Cost-saving initiatives undertaken by governments and third-party payers have encouraged the use of biosimilars over branded biologics, thereby propelling the demand of biosimilars
Some of the other factors bolstering the demand for biosimilars include cost-effectiveness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as autoimmune diseases and cancer) and growing geriatric population
There are some factors hampering the biosimilars market growth. This includes negative perception from physicians, patent extensions, lower price differential compared to small-molecule generics, etc
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global biosimilar market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global biosimilar market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global biosimilar market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biosimilar market?
5. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the molecule?
6. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the indication?
7. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the manufacturing type?
8. What are the key regions in the global biosimilar market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global biosimilar market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Biosimilar Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 WHO and FDA Terminology on Biosimilars
4.3 Biosimilars and Generics
4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products
5 Why are Biosimilars So Lucrative?
5.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Biological Drugs
5.2 Significant Price Differential between Biosimilars and Innovator Drugs
5.3 Savings for the Government and Third Party Payers
5.4 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases
5.5 Incentives for Prescribers, Pharmacists and Patients
5.6 Emergence of New Players in Europe and Emerging Markets
5.7 Increasing Product Differentiation as Manufacturers Tie-Up with Drug Delivery Device Companies
6 Biosimilar Research, Development and Manufacturing
6.1 Research and Development: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs
6.2 Manufacturing: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs
7 Biosimilar Market
8 Market Breakup by Molecule
9 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
10 Market Breakup by Indication
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 Requirements for Setting Up a Biosimilar Manufacturing Plant
12.1 Manufacturing Process
12.2 Raw Material Requirements
12.3 Raw Material Pictures
12.4 Land and Construction Requirements
12.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements
12.6 Machinery Pictures
12.7 Plant Layout
12.8 Packaging Requirements
12.9 Utility Requirements
12.10 Manpower Requirements
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
