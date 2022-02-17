Worldwide Ceramic Ball Bearings Industry to 2027 - Featuring NSK, Ortech and CeramicSpeed Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceramic ball bearings market reached a value of US$ 1,132 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,752 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- AB SKF
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corporation
- Ortech Incorporated
- CeramicSpeed
- Shanghai Lily Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Boca Bearings, Inc.
- GMN Bearing USA Ltd.
- JTEKT Corporation
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Ceramic ball bearings are currently gaining traction around the world as they are superior and more durable than stainless-steel bearings in various aspects. Ceramic ball bearings require less energy owing to their high speed that aids in reducing friction. Moreover, they also offer high dimensional stability; have smoother and rounder surfaces; and provide the low density and optimum resistance against heat and corrosion. Owing to these advantages offered by ceramic ball bearings, they are widely replacing conventional ball bearings in various applications. Nowadays, hybrid ceramic ball bearings are available in different sizes, specifically designed as per the requirement of the industry to minimize the risk of costly repairs and reduce operating costs
Ceramic ball bearings are significantly lighter and harder compared to their metal counterparts. They do not rust and can self-lubricate and operate at faster speeds. Also, these ball bearings can tolerate intense physical impact and perform exceptionally well when subjected to harsh conditions such as in high corrosion environments, lack of lubrication and elevated temperatures.
Other than this, they have excellent electrical insulation properties, which lessen the menace of electrical erosion and seizure of the rolling elements. Owing to this, these bearings are widely employed in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and numerous automobile components. Besides this, manufacturers have improved the performance of ball bearings by using the advanced seal, lightweight materials and lubrication technologies. These advancements have created vast opportunities for the leading players operating in the industry.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global ceramic ball bearings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ceramic ball bearings market?
- Which are the popular product types in the market?
- What are the various application segments in the market?
- What are the major raw materials in the market?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ceramic ball bearings market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ceramic ball bearings market?
- What is the structure of the global ceramic ball bearings market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global ceramic ball bearings market?
- How are ceramic ball bearings manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Ball Bearings Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Size
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Global Ceramic Ball Bearings Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material
6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.6 Market Breakup by Application
6.7 Market Breakup by Region
6.8 Market Forecast
6.9 SWOT Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Strengths
6.9.3 Weaknesses
6.9.4 Opportunities
6.9.5 Threats
6.10 Value Chain Analysis
6.10.1 Overview
6.10.2 Research and Development
6.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
6.10.4 Manufacturing
6.10.5 Marketing
6.10.6 Distribution
6.10.7 End-Use
6.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6.11.1 Overview
6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.11.4 Degree of Competition
6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
7 Market Breakup by Raw Material
8 Market Breakup by Product Type
9 Market Breakup by Application
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 Ceramic Ball Bearing Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Raw Material Requirements
11.3 Detailed Process Flow
11.4 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved
11.5 Key Success and Risk Factors
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
