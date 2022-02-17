Global Self-Service Technology Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Self-Service Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global self-service technology market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global self service technology market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Companies Mentioned
- AZKOYEN SA
- Crane Co.
- Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
- Fujitsu Limited
- GRGBanking
- HESS Cash Systems GmbH
- HYOSUNG TNS Inc. (Hyosung Corporation)
- KIOSK Information Systems Inc.
- NCR Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
Self-service technology (SST) offers an interface through which users can obtain services without the direct involvement of service firms. It provides direct assistance to users, reduces labor costs and improves business productivity. It is generally combined with user-friendly administrative tools to offer continuous digital support without hiring additional service agents. It can be utilized to scan an item in-store and withdraw cash at an automated teller machine (ATM). At present, the widespread adoption of information technology (IT) is expanding the usage of SST in mobile banking and online shopping applications.
The rising dependence on smartphones, increasing utilization of social media and the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, as it is convenient and saves time, SST is finding applications in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to improve the overall consumer experience. Furthermore, with the burgeoning e-commerce sector, SST is gaining traction across fast-food restaurants to enable online food delivery. The escalating utilization of barcode scanners in the healthcare industry to manage medical records and medications of patients is also contributing to the market growth.
Apart from this, the growing travel and tourism sector is expanding the application of SST in self-check-in machines at airports, parcel tracking, and booking accommodation and flights. Moreover, the increasing utilization of online banking services is anticipated to positively influence the adoption of SST in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector worldwide.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global self-service technology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global self-service technology market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global self-service technology market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Self-Service Technology Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
