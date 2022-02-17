Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Report 2022, Featuring Spotless Group Holdings, CSC Serviceworks, Downer EDI and Linen King - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 by Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to grow from $104.23 billion in 2021 to $111.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The market is expected to reach $141.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

A gradual shift in customer spending towards tourism is expected to positively impact the hospitality sector in the forecast period driving the market for dry-cleaning and laundry services. In order to cater to increasing tourists' demands, hotels are coming up with new business models where the rooms are available for multiple bookings on a single day. This in turn is expected to increase the number of times a linen is changed in a hotel room on a daily basis, increasing the amount of linen to be washed after every change. This business model is expected to drive the demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services in the hospitality industry, where hotels prefer using a professional launderette to optimize operations time and keep quality services. Therefore, the growth of the hospitality industry is expected to drive the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

The use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines is growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as RFID contactless credit cards, or NFC enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use. Apart from this, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts.

North America was the largest region in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market. The regions covered this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider dry-cleaning and laundry services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market section of the report gives context. It compares the dry-cleaning and laundry services market with other segments of the personal services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, dry-cleaning and laundry services indicators comparison.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners; Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated); Linen And Uniform Supply

By End-Use: Commericial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, dry-cleaning and laundry services indicators comparison.

