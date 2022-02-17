Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2022 - Featuring Spectrum Labs, 6sense and 7bridges Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is growing rapidly and transforming the global economy. AI uses data and algorithms to replicate human decision/thinking ability and can optimise the efficiency, precision, and performance of many existing technologies.
AI and human-machine interaction, in combination with other digitisation technologies, are being increasingly utilized in production and logistics as well as the analysis of markets, customer behaviour, and sales.
Advances in machine learning and neural networks have completely changed the AI technology environment over the past decade and the availability of huge datasets and technology advances in Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and fast connectivity have enabled new AI systems and services, digital assistants, robots and drones.
The development and application of these technologies is an industry in its own right, but AI is also transforming business models across many sectors such as financial services, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Life Science, Retail, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Security, Oil & Gas, and Chemicals.
Report contents include:
- Artificial intelligence (AI) technology analysis
- Analysis of the global market and technologies for artificial intelligence (AI)
- Artificial intelligence (AI) value chain, by industry
- Revenues for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and markets
- Market outlook over the next 10 years and beyond
- Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends and investments in the artificial intelligence market
- Analysis of recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, funding, investments and significant news, from 2020-2022
- In depth market analysis of AI in manufacturing, automotive and transportation, construction, energy, education, chemicals, medical devices & healthcare, food & agriculture, financial services, smart homes, consumer devices, retail, sales & CRM, waste management, Information & communications technology (ICT), computer vision & facial recognition, AI processors, cybersecurity and electronic noses
- Competitive landscape including key AI players
- Global government AI initiatives, policy & regulations
- In depth profiles of 400 companies. Profiles include technology focus, products, markets targeted, funding and investors. Companies profiled include Spectrum Labs, 6sense, 7bridges, Personetics, Scale AI, Cohere, Babylon Health, Hive, XtalPi, ASAPP, Aibee, SmartMore, BenevolentAI, iCarbonX, Globality, Intellifusion, Groq Inc, Entos, Holomatic, Covariant, AiFi, Nnaisense etc.
