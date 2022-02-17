Global Market for Quantum Dot Materials and Technologies 2022-2032 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Market for Quantum Dot Materials and Technologies 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The multi-billion-dollar quantum dot-enabled TV market will experience further growth this year, with market innovations leading to enhanced products utilizing new configurations in displays, Micro-LEDs, security tagging, medical diagnostics, quantum computing and Agtech. QDs are a proven and scaled technology and relatively low cost for the high-end applications they add value to.
Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.
The report contents include:
- Quantum dot (QD) types, properties and production methods
- Global revenues for quantum dots, historical and market forecast to 2032, by type and market
- Supply chain analysis for quantum dots and narrowband phosphors
- Market drivers and trends
- Challenges, by market
- Analysis of QD market segments and the main players in each segment
- Assessment of quantum dots on glass, quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for micro-LEDs and displays, hybrid QD-NBP displays, hybrid QD-OLED displays, perovskite QDs and inkjet printed QDs.
- Assessment of graphene quantum dots and perovskite quantum dots market
- Market assessment of quantum dots in TV displays and smartphone displays, VR headsets, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, Agtech, artificial photosynthesis and light-emitting diodes (LEDs)
- 100 company profiles of quantum dot companies. Companies profiled include UbiQD, Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Bio Square, Inc., Dotz Nano, Ergis Group, Helio Display Materials, Nanoco Technologies, Nanosys, Nanolumi, Nextdot SAS, Qblox and many more
- List of Quantum Dot companies no longer trading.
Key Topics Covered:
- QUANTUM DOTS-PROPERTIES, SYNTHESIS, TYPES
- QUANTUM DOTS TECHNOLOGY READINESS (TRL)
- QUANTUM DOTS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
- QUANTUM DOTS REGULATIONS
- GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES FOR QUANTUM DOTS
- QUANTUM DOTS IN TVS/DISPLAYS
- QUANTUM DOTS IN PHOTOVOLTAICS
- QUANTUM DOTS IN LIGHTING
- QUANTUM DOTS IN BIOTECH AND MEDICINE
- QUANTUM DOTS IN SECURITY AND ANTI-COUNTERFEITING
- QUANTUM DOTS IN SENSORS
- OTHER MARKETS
- QUANTUM DOT PRODUCER AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (100 company profiles)
- QUANTUM DOTS COMPANIES NO LONGER TRADING
Companies Mentioned
- UbiQD
- Applied Quantum Materials Inc.
- Bio Square Inc.
- Dotz Nano
- Ergis Group
- Helio Display Materials
- Nanoco Technologies
- Nanosys
- Nanolumi
- Nextdot SAS
- Qblox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lb6n22
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005472/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.