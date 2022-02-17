Renovi Launches New Entertainment Brand Alongside Partnership With the CAN Group

Renovi, a leading global Metaverse business, has today launched ‘Renovi Entertainment' - a new brand supporting high-profile public figures with their NFT and metaverse strategies.
As part of the launch, Renovi has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the CAN Group, one of the UK's leading talent management agencies for celebrities.
The partnership will see the two companies work together to launch a series of celebrity NFT collections, alongside a wide range of Metaverse initiatives aiming to give fans and followers more access to their favourite stars from the world of entertainment.
Founded by Claire Powell, the CAN Group is a fully integrated agency for celebrity representation, PR, social media management, brand collaborations and event management.
The creation of ‘Renovi Entertainment' comes off the back of the successful rollout of Renovi's metaverse architecture and design NFT platform, which went live in January.
Since launching last year, the company has attracted significant investment and interest from leading players in the Metaverse space, including GDA Capital, The Metaverse Group, Decentraland, and Sandbox.
The company will now operate two distinct divisions - ‘Renovi architecture and design' and ‘Renovi Entertainment'. The business is made up of a team of experts from the tech, property, finance, legal, design, marketing and media sectors.
Andy Charalambous, co-founder, Renovi, said: "This is a significant step for our business and, not only are we delighted to launch our new division, but we are extremely pleased to be partnering with the CAN Group.
"Their expertise and experience in this space is second to none. As a leading name in talent management, we look forward to working with Claire and her team to launch some of the world's most well-known stars into the Metaverse."
Claire Powell, founder, CAN Group, said: "We are really pleased to be teaming up with Renovi. The Metaverse is going to open up so many opportunities for brands and individuals in the future and we are looking forward to working with some of the UK's leading celebrities to help build their virtual presence."
Ends
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005446/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
