Insights on the Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical US Market to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market Research Report by Phase, by Sector, by Therapeutic Area, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market size was estimated at USD 4,922.36 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,238.23 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% to reach USD 8,073.03 million by 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Almac Group

Bilcare Limited

Biocair International Limited

Catalent, Inc.

Clinigen Group PLC

DHL International GmbH by Deutsche Post AG

Eurofins Scientific SE

FedEx Corporation

Infosys Limited

KLIFO A/S

Lonza Group

Marken

Metrics Contract Services by Mayne Pharma group

Movianto

N-Side

Parexel International Corporation

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Seveillar Clinical Trial Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

UDG Healthcare PLC

World Courier Management Inc.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics for Pharmaceutical Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

