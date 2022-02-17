Global $12.9B Structured Cabling Market Outlook, 2030 - Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Impact of COVID-19 on Supply & Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Structured Cabling Market Research Report: By Product, Wire Category, Application, and End Use - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The structured cabling market revenue, which will stand at an estimated $6,912.1 million in 2021, is expected to witness a 7.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, to reach $12,916.5 million by 2030. This is because such a cabling system offers a higher bandwidth, which results in more-voluminous and faster data transfer than conventional cabling.
The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, which are, in turn, driving the popularity of intelligent personal assistants, digital currencies, online news, videos, audios, and games, and even autonomous and connected cars, is making higher bandwidths imperative. As a result, telecommunications, industrial, government, commercial, and many other industries are upgrading their IT infrastructure with structured cabling.
Companies Profiled in the Report
- Schneider Electric SE
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- ABB Ltd.
- CommScope Holding Company Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Panduit Corp.
- Nexans SA
- Belden Inc.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Siemon Company
- Legrand Holding SA
Key Findings
Copper cables are more popular than fiber cables as the former cost less, both to purchase and install.
Local area networks (LANs) dominated the application segment of the structured cabling market in the past because they allow companies to integrate computers, printers, photocopiers, surveillance cameras, and phones into the network, thus boosting efficiency.
Category 7 structured cables are expected to witness the fastest growth in demand due to the ability of just 100 meters of such copper cables to offer 10-Gigabit Ethernet.
Due to the increasing adoption of cloud and automation solutions, the manufacturing sector is rapidly adopting structured cabling.
Despite the costly nature of structured cabling compared to traditional cabling, enterprises are going for it. This is because this infrastructure entails 30% lower maintenance costs than a conventional one, which is a huge bonus for corporate houses.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, electrical and electronics companies faced constraints in producing components, manufacturing the end products, and selling them to users. Moreover, due to the shutdown of most industries and office complexes, the demand for structured cabling reduced significantly in 2020.
The rising uptake of the internet of things (IoT) is an important factor driving the structured cabling market advance. IoT is enabled by sensors connected to the internet that allow devices to share data with each other and a central control room. Therefore, with an increasing number of such connected devices becoming operational, the cabling infrastructure is being modernized to handle the increased data transmission requirements.
The major firms in the structured cabling market are Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Panduit Corp., Corning Incorporated, Nexans SA, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Belden Inc., Legrand Holding SA, and Siemon Company. Their presence has made the market highly fragmented, which is why they and other companies are engaging in product launches.
Market Dynamics
-
Trends
- Adoption of Structured Cabling by Enterprises
- Demand for Structured Cabling to Meet Higher Data Requirement
-
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for High Bandwidth
- Need for Effective Cabling Management
- Emergence of IoT
- Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
-
Restraints
- Volatility in Copper Prices
- High Implementation and Maintenance Costs of Structured Cabling
- Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
-
Opportunities
- Unexplored Markets Across the Globe
- Increasing Data Center Convergence
Impact of COVID-19
- Supply Side Analysis
- Demand Side Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br4bow
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005454/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.