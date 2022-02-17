US Contract Logistics Market to Grow by $9.04B during 2022-2026 - Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, and Company Analysis Featuring FedEx, UPS, XPO Logistics, and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Contract Logistics Market in US 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contract logistics market in the US is anticipated to grow by $9.04 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth in e-commerce market in US and growth of e-commerce startups. The study identifies the increasing need for efficient logistics operations as one of the prime reasons driving the contract logistics market in us growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The contract logistics market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user Retail Pharmaceutical Automotive Others

By Type Outsourcing Insourcing



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract logistics market vendors in US that include:

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Hub Group Inc.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Ryder System Inc.

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the contract logistics market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

