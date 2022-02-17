China Interior Decorative Products Industry Forecasts to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Interior Decorative Products Industry Forecasts - China Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on China's Interior Decorative Products industry forecasts. In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy. China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services.
The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.
Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.
This new study focuses on industry trends and forecasts with historical data (2011, 2016 and 2021) and long-term forecasts through 2026 and 2031 are presented.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. Business Environment
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
- Market Trends
- Technology Development
- Market Development
- Major Industry Development
- Regional Development
- Enterprise Development
- Labor Market Development
IV. Interior Decorative Products Production and Demand
- Overview
- Interior Decorative Products Production and Demand
- Paints
- Curtains
- Floors
- Lamps and Lanterns
- Wall
- Ceiling
- Kitchen Cabinets
- Pricing Trends
List of Tables
I. Introduction
- Economic Outlook Summary
- Interior Decorative Products Supply and Demand Summary
II. Business Environment
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor Force Trends
- Foreign Investment and Loans
- Foreign Trade
IV. Interior Decorative Products Production and Demand
- Total Interior Decorative Products Sales and Demand
- Interior Decorative Products Sales and Demand
- Paints
- Curtains
- Floors
- Lamps and Lanterns
- Wall
- Ceiling
- Kitchen Cabinets
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z360b
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005448/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.