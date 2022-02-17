China Interior Decorative Products Industry Forecasts to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Interior Decorative Products Industry Forecasts - China Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on China's Interior Decorative Products industry forecasts. In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy. China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services.

The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.

Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.

This new study focuses on industry trends and forecasts with historical data (2011, 2016 and 2021) and long-term forecasts through 2026 and 2031 are presented.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. Business Environment

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

Market Trends

Technology Development

Market Development

Major Industry Development

Regional Development

Enterprise Development

Labor Market Development

IV. Interior Decorative Products Production and Demand

Overview

Interior Decorative Products Production and Demand

Paints

Curtains

Floors

Lamps and Lanterns

Wall

Ceiling

Kitchen Cabinets

Pricing Trends

