Global Transportation Services Industry Guide to 2025 - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Transportation Services Global Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Transportation Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry group size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025).
The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry group.
Key Highlights
- The transportation services industry consists of the air, marine, rail, and road freight sectors.
- The air freight sector is valued as the revenues generated by airlines from the transportation of cargo and mail by air, either on dedicated freighter aircraft or as belly cargo on passenger aircraft. Scheduled and charter services are both included.
- The marine freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by ship of container and dry bulk cargo, by sea and ocean-going vessels.
- The rail freight sector is valued as the revenues generated from freight transportation by rail.
- The road freight sector is valued as revenues generated from freight transportation by road.
- For all sectors, domestic and international carriage is included. To avoid double-counting in regional and global markets, international freight revenues are assigned to the country of origin.
- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.
- Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed 'non-essential'. As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.
- The global transportation services industry group had total revenues of $2,388.3bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2016 and 2020.
- The road segment was the industry group's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $1,518.0bn, equivalent to 63.6% of the industry group's overall value.
- The value of the global transportation services industry group declined by 6.7% in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the supply and demand for goods, as well as their flow through transportation means.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global transportation services industry group
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global transportation services industry group
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key transportation services industry group players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global transportation services industry group with five year forecasts.
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global transportation services industry group by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global transportation services industry group in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global transportation services industry group?
- How has the industry group performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global transportation services industry group?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive Landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Transportation Services
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Transportation Services in Asia-Pacific
5 Transportation Services in Europe
6 Transportation Services in France
7 Transportation Services in Germany
8 Transportation Services in Italy
9 Transportation Services in Japan
10 Transportation Services in Australia
11 Transportation Services in Canada
12 Transportation Services in China
13 Transportation Services in The Netherlands
14 Transportation Services in Spain
15 Transportation Services in The United Kingdom
16 Transportation Services in The United States
17 Company Profiles
18 Appendix
