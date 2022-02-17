Global Compressors Market Outlook 2022 - Real-time Monitoring for Increased Transparency in Operations Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Compressors Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This outlook on compressors provides information on the total revenue generated in the compressors market. It discusses the impact of the coronavirus on key industries that deploy compressors, besides providing predictions for 2022. The analyst has observed a direct correlation between energy security and economic development.
Improved research and development efforts in generation and storage technologies and reduction in the cost of renewable technologies have made savings possible for compressor vendors. This is expected to result in end users being to spend more to ensure compressor efficiency. Many end users in process industries develop long-term strategies, and hence, tend to look at COVID-19 and other disruptions as being transient.
The regions covered in this research service include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. A segment is included where each region is discussed. The study also provides three predictions on the market and provides action items for vendors to enable them to retain and improve their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights of Global Compressors
- Challenges Faced by Global Compressors Due to COVID-19
- Global Compressors - Actuals Versus Forecast
- The 2021 Global Compressors Market - Post COVID-19 Outlook
- Global Compressor Revenue
- Air Compressors Market, Historical Sales and Forecasts
- Process Gas Compressors Historical and Forecasts
- Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Their Economic Recovery
- Growth Across Key Regions
- Impact of COVID-19 on Compressor Revenue Forecasts
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Top Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on Compressors
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
3. Research Scope, Segmentation, and Definitions
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Product Definitions
- End-user Industry Definitions
4. Macro-Economic Factors Impacting Compressors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions
- Compressor Trends
5. Key Global Compressor Revenue Trends, 2021
- Air Compressors Revenue Forecast by Sector
- Process Gas Compressors Revenue Forecast by Sector
- Key Performance Indicators for Compressors
- Global Compressors Revenue by Region in 2021
- Segment-wise Revenue Forecasts, 2019-2023
- Competitive Analysis
6. Key Predictions for 2022
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- Key 2022 Compressor Market Trends
- Prediction 1 - Market Recovery in Most Regions after 2021
- Prediction 2 - Emission Regulations not the Immediate Priority for E&P Companies
- Prediction 3 - Strengthening the Value Chain Across Regions
7. Compressors Segment Outlook 2021
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- CO2 Emission Regulations and Tax - A Long-term Perspective
- Key Parameters on Purchase and Use of Compressors
8. Regional Predictions, 2022
- 2022 Predictions - North America
- 2022 Predictions - Latin America
- 2022 Predictions - Europe
- 2022 Predictions - The Middle East and Africa
- 2022 Predictions - Asia-Pacific
9. Air Compressors Outlook 2021
- 2021 Market Snapshot - Air Compressors
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Air Compressors - Companies to Watch Out For
10. Process Gas Compressors Segment Outlook 2021
- 2021 Market Snapshot - Process Gas Compressors
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Process Gas Compressors - Companies to Watch Out For
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Technology and Evolving Business Models to Offer Improved Market Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Effective Servicing Requirements for Sustained Business Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Real-time Monitoring for Increased Transparency in Operations
12. Key Conclusions
13. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
14. List of Exhibits
