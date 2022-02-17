United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Industry to 2027 - Featuring BluJay Solutions, Coupa Software and Megaventory Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Research Report by Solutions, by Distribution, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market size was estimated at USD 3,275.58 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,827.17 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.66% to reach USD 8,028.58 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, including BluJay Solutions Ltd, Coupa Software Inc., Megaventory Inc., PathGuide Technologies, Inc., PTC Inc., and Zycus Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Solutions

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Manufacturing Execution System

6.3. Sourcing & Procurement

6.4. Supply Chain Planning

6.5. Transportation Management Systems

6.6. Warehouse Management Systems

7. Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Third Party Logistics

8. California Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

9. Florida Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

10. Illinois Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

11. New York Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

12. Ohio Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

13. Pennsylvania Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

14. Texas Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Company Usability Profiles

17. Appendix

