Global Trends for D2C and Digital Adaptations During COVID-19: Key D2C Strategies for a Post Pandemic World - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The new economy is increasingly digital. And digital business models may even help to keep people safe.

Brick-and-mortar retailers are trying to account for newly developed lockdown habits. Brands/manufacturers are still trying to figure out how to manage their relationships/tensions with Amazon and the big retailers.

Despite the devastation and business closures, some businesses and verticals have been disproportionately overwhelmed by commercial opportunities. Many D2C brands that provide products or services primarily intended for at-home use have thrived, especially after cracking the code of their customer acquisition.

"The pandemic accelerated trends that were already underway" was a commonly heard refrain in the business community throughout 2020. However, this observation has its limitations and depends on the particulars of the business, category, market, and consumer segment.

To the extent that the pandemic has created and accelerated trends, for what duration will they last? They could be short, medium, or long-term.

This report examines the various D2C strategies and digital adaptations that have been utilized during the pandemic, which may be critical to sustaining growth, mitigating decline, turning things around, or blazing a new trail.

D2C is sometimes misrepresented as a streamlining of operations. In reality, it has its own complexities and requires its own forms of specialized knowledge, especially in terms of customer acquisition, retention, and order fulfillment. The best D2C brands view this as a global market opportunity and as a strategic opportunity to exercise more control over key factors in the customer experience.

As the world continues to rapidly and dramatically change, so will consumers, and so must businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

D2C Strategies

Minimize churn through customer offers.

Stress-Testing a Customer's Ability To Pay

Vertical-Specific Categorizations

Tiered Concessions Based on a Needs Hierarchy

Levels of Segmentation/Personalization

Stages of Retention

Infographic 1: Retention Strategies in D2C

D2C, B2B, and C2C: Evaluate the shifts and tactics.

B2B and D2C Acquisition

C2C and D2C Meeting Similar Consumer Needs

Key takeaways

Establish trust and accountability between your D2C brand and consumers.

Socioeconomic factors

Differentiation through messaging, risks of offense & tech moderation

Establishing credibility and recurring revenue

Key takeaways

Infographic 2: Establish Trust & Accountability

Optimize channels, clarity, and timing.

The value of simplicity

Automation

SMS

Emails

Customized tracking pages

Personalization

Key takeaways

As ecommerce accelerates, don't undervalue CX.

Opportunity to capture growth, through experiences (CX)

CX shortcomings

Brooks Bell's levers of CX optimization

Insights from Moxtra, a customer collaboration platform

The limits of differentiation

Key takeaways

Infographic 3: Opportunity to Capture Growth Through Experiences (CX)

D2C brands can disrupt with VC or a unique appreciation of CLV.

D2C and VC

The D2C Mindset

Recruiting Considerations and End-to-End Thinking

Enabling Velocity with Platforms: Shopify and WordPress

Key takeaways

Use higher incentives for quicker conversions.

Increasing and stacking promotional offers

Different pathways, same goal

Data is advantageous but a vicious cycle is not; go for granularity.

Good for business, or a good business?

Accuracy, or amplification?

Business interpretations and technical approaches

Look for misunderstood or miscategorized consumer segments.

Key takeaways

Order fulfillment is still a marketing opportunity.

Shipping promo codes

Packaging

Find pockets of creative resonance and allocate budget in real-time.

Maintain, reevaluate, and technologically augment supply chains.

Maintaining quality

Consumer perceptions

Implementing new supply chain technologies

Supply chain partnerships

Overseas manufacturers and market differences

Key takeaways

D2C & Amazon Factors

Amazon Offers Unparalleled Scale

Optimizing Discoverability within Amazon

Internal Divisions

Habit Creation

The Amazon Seller's Dilemma

Acquisitions within the Amazon Ecosystem & Insights from Consolidation

Margins vary

Conversion rates

Virtuous cycles

Bestseller/Amazon's choice = 20-30% bump

Advertise off the platform, too1

Rethinking logistics

Infographic 4: The Amazon Seller's Dilemma and Ecommerce Opportunity

Digital Adaptations for Retailers

New tech, new margins

Infrastructure Installations

Inventory Management

Brands vs. Retailers

The Returns Dilemma

Return abuse

Technological and return policy solutions

Leaning into Innovation

Companies Mentioned

SK-II (Procter & Gamble)

Dollar Shave Club (Unilever)

Peace Out Skincare

Bokashi Steel Knives

Rad Power Bikes

Luke's Lobster

Health-Ade

Lovecrafts

Mirror (Lululemon Athletica)

Bonobos (Walmart)

Kraft Heinz

Reckitt Benckiser

L.L.Bean

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) (Kingswood Capital Management)

Bed Bath & Beyond

Waitrose & Partners

Sephora

Tesco

Walmart

Thrasio Holdings

Shopify

Amazon

eBay

Etsy

