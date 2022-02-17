EML's Partner CoinJar Becomes The First Financial Conduct Authority Registered Exchange To Launch A Cryptocurrency-to-GBP Debit Mastercard

EML is thrilled to support CoinJar's U.K. launch and future expansion plans.
EML Payments EML (S&P/ASX 200) is excited to power CoinJar's new CoinJar Card with Mastercard. The fully-featured debit card allows customers to make purchases by instantly converting cryptocurrencies into fiat currency, everywhere Mastercard is accepted. CoinJar partnered with EML to provide customers with seamless and lightning-fast transactions, no matter where in the world CoinJar Card is used.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005076/en/
EML powers CoinJar's new CoinJar Card with Mastercard. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinJar Card represents a defining moment for the U.K.'s crypto space with a GBP-native, cryptocurrency-to-fiat Mastercard that can be activated and used in seconds, all from within CoinJar's app. Available as a digital and physical card with Google Pay integration, CoinJar Card works with close to 50 cryptocurrencies. There are no ongoing fees, and a low 1% conversion rate is returned to customers through an in-house rewards programme.
''CoinJar Card is the next step in our mission to make crypto both accessible and useful, to everyone, every day,'' said Asher Tan, CEO at CoinJar.
''With EML's technological expertise and Mastercard's universal acceptance, CoinJar Card gives CoinJar's customers true day-to-day crypto functionality, whether through smartphones, wearables, digital or eye-catching physical cards,'' noted Lorraine Buhagiar, U.K. Managing Director at EML.
CoinJar has already helped users conduct billions of dollars worth of transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies with over 500,000 customers in the U.K. and Australia. CoinJar Card gives users a simple, secure and seamless way to bring crypto into the real world, one purchase at a time.
Building on CoinJar's much-hyped sponsorship of Premier League newcomers Brentford F.C., CoinJar Card is a further statement of intent from one of the U.K.'s most exciting crypto exchanges.
About CoinJar
CoinJar is the simplest way to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Founded in 2013, and operating in both the U.K. and Australia, our mission is to create best-in-class apps and products that make it easy for customers to access and use cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and more.
About EML Payments
EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.
Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005076/en/
