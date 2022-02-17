Faraday Succeeds in Factory Automation ASIC

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that it has successfully delivered multiple Factory Automation ASIC projects mainly in the field of industrial IoT (IIoT). These designs include applications of industrial automation controllers and communication, robots and PLC processors - implemented in 8" and 12" wafer process technologies. They brought long-term supply commitments to our customers while providing superior reliability to meet the industry requirements.
Faraday has been equipped to meet the rising demand for factory automation with decades of development in SoC design and IP solutions. It has accumulated years of experience with ARM processors which has helped us to achieve high-speed computing performance, including ARM Cortex A series quad core and multi core sub-systems. Furthermore, Faraday's own-designed IP portfolio embraces abundant multi-protocol interfaces for seamless connection among a variety of edge devices, such as USB, PCIe, Giga-bit Ethernet MAC/GPHY, and CAN-FD Bus.
"Factory automation applications require high-performance CPUs and comprehensive interface IP to connect various devices for efficient data collection and analysis to accomplish Industry 4.0," said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. "Faraday is proficient not only at the decisive technologies of powerful computing capability but also IP development. We believe Faraday's expertise can contribute to facilitate the migration to Industry 4.0," he added.
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, LPDDR1/2/3/4/4X, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005004/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.