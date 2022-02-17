CADMATIC is an Integral Part of Meyer's Complex and Extreme Scale Ship Projects

CADMATIC's design and information management solutions have been used at Meyer's Turku and Rostock shipyards for over 10 years and at its Papenburg yard since 2018. At Meyer Werft in Papenburg, CADMATIC was recently used to support ship design of a cruise liner with the capacity for 1,250 passengers, 144,000 gross register tons that is to be delivered this year.
"After using CADMATIC for more than three years in Papenburg, and longer in other locations, I am convinced that CADMATIC Outfitting Design and Information Management software is the best choice for our complex and extreme scale ship projects. Our partnership with CADMATIC is a key element in our journey to the next level of data-driven shipbuilding," says Meyer CEO Jan Meyer.
Complex cruise ship design requires best-in-class CAD tools
The use of CADMATIC allows Meyer's designers to focus on innovation and solutions that realize the best layouts and arrangements, instead of spending time on routine checks and steps that software can efficiently execute.
"We are happy to announce that we have run through the whole design cycle and are successfully building an ocean giant with CADMATIC at Meyer Werft in Papenburg. CADMATIC is an open software platform that can be easily integrated into Meyer Werft software landscape. It streamlines the process from design to production and seamlessly links with materials management and other systems," says Meyer CIO Paul Meyer, who was recently awarded with a 2nd place in the "CIO of the Year" competition for large companies in Germany.
Data migration and conversion in CADMATIC are performed entirely automatically to support Meyer' digital strategy, and business processes include transfers of millions of parts between systems, ensuring production scheduling and execution accuracy.
"I am delighted that Meyer shares our vision of digital transformation and data-driven shipbuilding. Together we have shortened lead-times in design and construction, improved design quality, and harmonized the way of working across Meyer's shipyards and its subcontractors," says CADMATIC CEO Jukka Rantala.
About CADMATIC
CADMATIC has had deep roots in ship design and construction. It has been vital in helping shipyards around the globe to obtain visible and measurable benefits in completing high complexity projects in time with high quality for over 40 years. About 40% of active shipyards with commercial ship orders use CADMATIC around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005025/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.