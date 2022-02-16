CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Lan Hu as New Independent Director

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CANbridge," stock code 1228.HK), a China-based global biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative rare disease and rare oncology therapies, announced that it has appointed Lan Hu, Ph.D. as the independent, nonexecutive Director of the Board of Directors and member of the remuneration committee, effective as of February 16, 2022.

Dr. Hu has a rich background in healthcare investment, operations and administrative management and is a seasoned entrepreneur, having founded Beijing Amcare Women's & Children's Hospital Co. in 2004, where she also served as Director, Chairman of the Board and General Manager.

Currently, she is the Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Beijing Amcare Medical Management Co., Ltd.; the Chairman of the Board of Beijing Meizhong Airui Tumor Hospital Co., Ltd.; the independent Director of Beijing Yida Shidai Technology Development Co., Ltd. and the Executive Director and General Manager of Beijing Xuanhe Yazhi Management Consulting Co., Ltd. Dr. Hu is a member of 12th and 13th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a position she has held since 2013. From 2002-2004, she was an Investment Manager at JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Dr. Hu has a Ph.D. in medical sciences from Northeast Ohio Medical University, in Rootstown, Ohio, and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from

The University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She has a Bachelor's Degree in medicine from Peking University, in Beijing, China.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hu to the CANbridge Board, where her wealth of leadership and insight in healthcare delivery, as well as her board positions in the medical and healthcare industries, will provide invaluable experience and perspective as we implement our strategy of integrated product development and commercialization operations on a deep level," said James Xue, Ph.D., CANbridge Founder, Chairman and CEO.

"I believe that I am joining the CANbridge Board at just right time, as the company moves forward aggressively in developing and commercializing therapeutics that could make a difference to patients," said Lan Hu, Ph.D., Director of the CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors. "I look forward to contributing to the next level of success at this dynamic company."

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("CANbridge," stock code 1228.HK) is a China-based global biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for rare disease and rare oncology.

CANbridge has a comprehensive and differentiated pipeline of 13 drug assets with significant market potential, targeting some of the most prevalent rare diseases and rare oncology. These include Hunter syndrome (MPS II) and other lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), complement mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver diseases and neuromuscular diseases, as well as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

CANbridge strategically combines global collaborations and internal research to build and diversify its drug portfolio and invest in next-generation gene therapy technologies for rare disease treatments. CANbridge global partners include, but are not limited to, Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, the University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMass) and LogicBio.

For more on CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to: www.canbridgepharma.com.

