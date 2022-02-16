Mitsubishi Electric Announces New Management Structure Effective April 1 and Changes in Representative Executive Officers, Executive Officers and Executive Officers(Associate)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announces that a new management structure will be adopted and the executive officer structure and division of duties will be changed effective April 1 2022, pursuant to a resolution passed during a regular meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 17, 2022. The Company also announces Executive Officers (Associate) to be newly appointed on the same date.
1. Management Structure
In order to accelerate the Company's corporate strategy to provide Integrated Solutions to address social challenges in the four fields of Life, Industry, Infrastructure and Mobility, uniting all the capabilities inside and outside of the Group, as well as to develop and drive business strategies with company-wide and medium- to long-term perspectives by maintaining a bird's-eye view on a wide range of business domains, from FY2022, the Company will assign new Business Area (BA) Owner responsibilities to Executive Officers, who will oversee multiple interconnected business groups with a social challenge as the focal point.
BA Owners will, from a company-wide perspective, facilitate the acceleration of M&As and business restructuring in business groups within their purview. Moreover, they will drive the creation of new businesses, enhancement of technological and business fields, and strategic shifting of resources with a bird's-eye view of their respective BA. Furthermore, the Company will drive dynamic and speedy management reforms that break free from the conventional business group structure, such as BA Owners jointly creating synergies across the boundaries of BAs with a company-wide perspective.
