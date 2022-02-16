CLARIANT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Clariant AG on Behalf of Clariant Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clariant AG ("Clariant" or the "Company") CLZNY on behalf of Clariant stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Clariant has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 14, 2022, Swiss chemical maker, Clariant AG, disclosed that it will delay issuing Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial results due an ongoing internal investigation into potential accounting fraud.

Clariant AG is investigating internal whistleblower complaints that the company has known about since September 2021, pertaining to booking issues aimed at boosting results to meet targets.

On this news, shares of Clariant AG ADR shares fell more than 14% in intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

